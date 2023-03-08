Here is what the weather will be like in Sussex today (Wednesday, March 8).

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Sussex. The warning will be in place until 9am tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).

Residents have been warned by the Met Office that spells of snow could cause travel disruptions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

Snow in Crawley

“Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

“Power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected.”

“Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson added: "The airport is open and flights are operating. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport."

Horsham is expected to see light snow this morning until midday when it will turn to sleet.

Crawley could also experience light snow and fog this morning until midday ahead of sleet and rain.

In Haywards Heath heavy and light snow is predicted until 11am. After this it is expected to rain most of the day, with sleet at midday.

It will rain almost all day in Chichester and Worthing, according to the Met Office.

In East Sussex, Lewes could see sleet this morning ahead of a rainy day.

It is also expected to rain for most of the day in Eastbourne, Brighton, Uckfield, Hastings and Rye.

