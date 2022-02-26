Sussex weather: your forecast for February 26 and 27

It's set to be a sunny weekend in Sussex, leagues removed from the high-speed gusts and heavy rains of Storm Eunice.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:21 am
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:24 am

The high-speed gusts and torrential rain of Storm Eunice couldn't be further removed from the clear skies forecast for East and West Sussex this weekend.

Saturday is set to start bright and sunny, and stay that way until 6pm, at which point it will start to darken.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With just a five per cent chance of rain and temperature highs of 8°c, it's also set to be comparatively temperate, although it's still worth packing a coat.

Sussex Weather

Sunday's forecast is very similar: bright skies are being forecast until 6pm and there's only a five per cent chance of rain. Temperatures will vary from 6°C to 8°C.

West SussexStorm EuniceTemperatures