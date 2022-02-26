Sussex weather: your forecast for February 26 and 27

The high-speed gusts and torrential rain of Storm Eunice couldn't be further removed from the clear skies forecast for East and West Sussex this weekend.
Saturday is set to start bright and sunny, and stay that way until 6pm, at which point it will start to darken.
With just a five per cent chance of rain and temperature highs of 8°c, it's also set to be comparatively temperate, although it's still worth packing a coat.
Sunday's forecast is very similar: bright skies are being forecast until 6pm and there's only a five per cent chance of rain. Temperatures will vary from 6°C to 8°C.