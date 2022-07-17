Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, July 17

Today will be sunny with a gentle breeze, according to BBC Weather.

It is expected to be sunny throughout the day and clear, with light winds, overnight

BBC Weather says today will have a maximum temperature of 28°C, which is expected between 3pm and 6pm.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat.

According to the Met Office’s weather warnings guide, an amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

A minimum temperature of 19°C has been forecast by BBC Weather.

Sunrise was at 5.06am while sunset will be at 9.08pm.