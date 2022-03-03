Today is predicted to be cloudy but dry across Sussex, according to the Met Office.

The day will be mild for most, staying dry with little change. The maximum temperature is said to be 12°C and with the weather remaining cloudy throughout the night with light winds, the minimum is said to be 6°C.

Weather

Sunrise is at 6.44am and sunset is at 5.47pm, getting later by the minute each day.