Sussex weather: Your morning weather forecast for Thursday, 3 March

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, 3 March.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:12 am

Today is predicted to be cloudy but dry across Sussex, according to the Met Office.

Read More

Read More
Warning to dog owners after venomous Portuguese Man o’ war found on West Sussex ...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The day will be mild for most, staying dry with little change. The maximum temperature is said to be 12°C and with the weather remaining cloudy throughout the night with light winds, the minimum is said to be 6°C.

Weather

See this:7 old pictures of the picturesque Holywell end of Eastbourne seafront

Sunrise is at 6.44am and sunset is at 5.47pm, getting later by the minute each day.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and follow our Facebook @SussexWorldUK

SussexSunriseMet OfficeTwitterFacebook