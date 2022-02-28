Sussex weather: Your weather forecast for Monday, February 28

Here’s your weather forecast for Monday, February 28.

By Lauren Oakley
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:28 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:35 am

You can expect today to be largely dry, bright and mild throughout Sussex, with rain expected to arrive this evening, according to the Met Office.

Read More

Read More
Fire service called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

With light winds, the maximum temperature is expected to be 10°c and the minimum is said to be 6°c.

Weather across Sussex 28.02.22

Sunrise is at 6.50am and you can catch the sunset at 5.41pm this evening.

Read this:Child hurt in road accident at Hastings.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.

SussexSunriseMet OfficeHastingsTwitter