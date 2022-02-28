You can expect today to be largely dry, bright and mild throughout Sussex, with rain expected to arrive this evening, according to the Met Office.
With light winds, the maximum temperature is expected to be 10°c and the minimum is said to be 6°c.
Sunrise is at 6.50am and you can catch the sunset at 5.41pm this evening.
