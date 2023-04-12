Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
23 minutes ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
30 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
44 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
55 minutes ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
12 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim

Yellow wind warning issued for whole of Sussex: 'Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'

A yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole of Sussex.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:45 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:18 BST

The county could be impacted between 6am-8pm today (Wednesday, April 12). , according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “A swathe of strong winds [is] potentially bringing some disruption on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What to expect: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely; probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely; some short-term loss of power and other services is possible; it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

Most Popular
High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coastHigh winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast
High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Secret Sussex stations your network train will never stop at

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeOfsted