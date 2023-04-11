Edit Account-Sign Out
Today's Sussex weather forecast

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, April 11.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:29 BST

West Sussex is expected to have a dry, but cloudy, morning ahead of heavy rain from 4pm until midnight.

The county is also predicted to see highs of 11° and lows of 8°, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said East Sussex will also have heavy rain from 4pm onwards following a dry and cloudy day – with highs of 12° and lows of 9°.

Coastal towns in West Sussex, as well as Brighton, Seaford and parts of Eastbourne, have also seen a yellow wind warning issued in the area for tomorrow (Wednesday, April 12).

The warning will be in place from 6am until midnight tomorrow.

