West Sussex is expected to have a dry, but cloudy, morning ahead of heavy rain from 4pm until midnight.
The county is also predicted to see highs of 11° and lows of 8°, according to the Met Office.
The Met Office said East Sussex will also have heavy rain from 4pm onwards following a dry and cloudy day – with highs of 12° and lows of 9°.
Coastal towns in West Sussex, as well as Brighton, Seaford and parts of Eastbourne, have also seen a yellow wind warning issued in the area for tomorrow (Wednesday, April 12).
The warning will be in place from 6am until midnight tomorrow.