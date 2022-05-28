Today [Saturday] will start sunny before changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
The maximum temperature is set to hit 17°C, at around 2pm. The temperature will start to drop at around 8pm.
The overnight temperature will be about 12°C.
UV levels will be medium, pollution will be low but pollen will be high.
Sunset is at 9.02pm.
Tomorrow [Sunday] will see sunny intervals before turning cloudy by late morning.
The temperature will be about 13°C by mid-morning, rising to 15°C by 2pm before falling slowly at 6pm.
Sunrise tomorrow is 4.55am and sunset will be 9.03pm.
UV levels and pollen will be medium but pollution will be low.
