Your Sussex weekend weather forecast for May 28 and May 29

Here is your weekend weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 9:20 am

Today [Saturday] will start sunny before changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to hit 17°C, at around 2pm. The temperature will start to drop at around 8pm.

The overnight temperature will be about 12°C.

Sussex weekend weather

UV levels will be medium, pollution will be low but pollen will be high.

Sunset is at 9.02pm.

Tomorrow [Sunday] will see sunny intervals before turning cloudy by late morning.

The temperature will be about 13°C by mid-morning, rising to 15°C by 2pm before falling slowly at 6pm.

Sunrise tomorrow is 4.55am and sunset will be 9.03pm.

UV levels and pollen will be medium but pollution will be low.

