Today [Saturday] will start sunny before changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to hit 17°C, at around 2pm. The temperature will start to drop at around 8pm.

The overnight temperature will be about 12°C.

Sussex weekend weather

UV levels will be medium, pollution will be low but pollen will be high.

Sunset is at 9.02pm.

Tomorrow [Sunday] will see sunny intervals before turning cloudy by late morning.

The temperature will be about 13°C by mid-morning, rising to 15°C by 2pm before falling slowly at 6pm.

Sunrise tomorrow is 4.55am and sunset will be 9.03pm.

UV levels and pollen will be medium but pollution will be low.