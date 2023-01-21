The occupants of a vehicle involved in a ‘number of intentional collisions’ are ‘still at large’, according to a Sussex Police officer.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said officers are searching for a black Audi Q7 after incidents were reported in the Arundel and Littlehampton areas this morning (Saturday, January 21).

His appeal on Twitter added: “We’re searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a number of intentional collisions in West Sussex this morning. A black Audi Q7 is understood to have collided with vehicles around the Arundel and Littlehampton area and the occupants are still at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicle may be driving under registration plates MFZ 4133 or SP09 SJY and is likely to have sustained significant damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting serial 078 of 21/01.

Have you read?: Closure of Littlehampton’s West Beach at mouth of River Arun explained

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad