West Sussex Libraries celebrate 100 years in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Libraries are 100 years old in 2025 – a centenary which finds the service in a strong state of health and a very positive frame of mind despite a national picture which looks rather more worrying.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past decade an estimated 600 libraries across the country have closed down. Some sources suggest that the figure is actually closer to 800.

But in West Sussex, as the service celebrates 100 years, it is proud to say that it still boasts 36 libraries thanks to innovative thinking and thanks to embracing the new technologies. It means the service is in good heart to celebrate – and indeed blow its own trumpet – for a very special year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Russell Allen, head of libraries & heritage at West Sussex County Council, says: “The centenary is a chance to showcase the work our staff and volunteers do in their libraries each and every day; to acknowledge the value that our customers attach to everything their local library offers; and to redouble our efforts in 2025 to reach even more people who may not yet be library regulars, to persuade them of the benefits that reading can bring all of us.”

If you discount the roads which we all use every day, then it is the libraries which are already perhaps the biggest public-facing parts of the county council’s operations. The library service is celebrating from a position of strength.

“We see 7,000 people every day and we think that makes us the largest contact with the public! I can't imagine any other parts having contact with the public on that scale.”

Russell jokes that it is seen as a service of introverts but the fact is that it is a service which is hugely significant within so many communities: “I try to avoid the word important but it is important, and for this anniversary we will be shining a light on the work that goes on every day in our 36 libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have managed to keep those 36 libraries open at a time when the national picture has been closure or transfer to community groups. But our councillors have been very clear that they want to keep our libraries open whenever that has been tested at election time.

“So what we have been able to do is use technologies and also use efficiencies. We have changed our working practices and that has enabled us to continue to resource the libraries. The biggest change is the volunteers that now work alongside the staff. We have 360 staff and 575 volunteers.

“We have implemented lone-working, single-staff libraries. 12 libraries now do it routinely and another 12 do the odd lunchtime or the odd morning or afternoon. We have better tailored our staff which means that those 24 libraries where we have lone-working or some lone-working have a large army of volunteers. And people enjoy being attached to a particular library where they do their regular Tuesday morning or whatever. They almost become like a friends group, and it's a properly professionally-run volunteer service.”

The simple fact is that its existence is the difference between closure and remaining open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the country it's a tougher picture: “What we have seen in some of the London boroughs has been sad. Some authorities have not been able to maintain their libraries and we've seen stories about celebrities campaigning to save their childhood libraries. And it is right across the country.”

The estimate is 600 libraries have been closed over the last decade, but the BBC has done some research which puts it significantly higher. Before austerity there were probably around 4,000 libraries in this country. Now we are down to “3,000 and something”, Russell says.

“Public libraries have been disproportionately affected by local government funding challenges. They've been closed or have had their hours reduced or in some cases have been handed over to volunteers.”

West Sussex, however, has protected its libraries: “We have implemented self-service in all our libraries and we have reduced the budget over the last ten to 15 years. All libraries now have self-service borrowing and lending. That has enabled us to reduce some of the costs and we also work with volunteers but we're also working to get the best contractual deals with the book suppliers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of which adds up to a positive picture: “We are incredibly excited and enthused by our anniversary. Our default type is perhaps introverted and I don't know how extrovert we can be but the fact is we do feel proud. All of our work begins the moment we open the doors, and the work we do is so important to people. We are not just saying ‘Shhh!’ to people. Things have changed. We're not just operating as reference libraries. We're actually a social service and people are joining the activities that we do for all ages.”