West Sussex libraries centenary: what is your favourite book?

Anna Dawes is a librarian in the books, reading and culture team based at Horsham Library.

Have you ever read something that as soon as you finished it you wanted to tell everyone you know about it? My ‘shout from the roof tops’ book is one that I’ve recommended to as many people as I can; One Girl Began by Kate Murray-Browne. It is an incredibly immersive read and I kept thinking about the characters after I finished reading it. I usually don’t read Historical fiction, but as soon as I read the blurb I knew I wanted to give it a try.

One Girl Began centres itself around a factory building in Hackney, over the course of 111 years. The story weaves between three women, Ellen, Frances and Amanda, and how the building over the years changes purpose with each decade.

The book starts in 1909 at a box-making factory where we meet Ellen. Her family are mourning the loss of their father and the troubling financial situation his death creates. Ellen aspires to go to school but has to work in the factory to generate income for her family. Her mother is heavily pregnant and the responsibility to provide for her family falls to Ellen. Ellen’s friendship with the women at the factory has a huge impact on her life; she grows in confidence as she is encouraged by her friends.

In 1984, we are at the factory again, where this time it has been turned into a squat where Frances lives. Frances has just left school and finds herself surrounded by activists, testing her resolve as she learns who to trust. There is a sharp contrast from Frances’ naivety after leaving school to when she discovers political activism and gets involved in a radical feminist movement.

The factory transforms again in 2020, this time into overpriced apartments in a now gentrified area of London. This is where we meet Amanda, a mother who is struggling with the transition from a high-level career to being a new parent. In this era, the pressure of motherhood is heightened with the arrival of the pandemic.

The story flows between the three women in their different eras. The factory building is the constant that surrounds; each woman’s story is distinct, yet their lives are interconnected through the space they inhabit. I loved how there were traces of the previous girl’s life in the next, as Murray-Browne weaves the history of each woman throughout the story.

Throughout the years, there are so many moments of women supporting each other throughout the novel. Ellen, Frances and Amanda all struggle with their sense of self at points in their lives. In each of their stories, there are women who support, encourage and help them to discover who they are. Each woman strives to not be defined by her circumstance. These circumstances vary for the women throughout the years, but they are each impacted as they navigate the harsh realities of societal expectations from their respective times.

I would recommend One Girl Began to people who enjoy multi-generational historical fiction. It would most likely suit fans of Tracey Chevalier, Stacey Halls and Elizabeth Macneal. The paperback is due out in March so look out for it on library shelves near you soon!