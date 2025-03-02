West Sussex libraries centenary: what is your favourite book?

With West Sussex libraries celebrating their centenary this year, we have invited some of our 2025 librarians to tell us about their favourite book. Emily Duggan, Librarian - Books Reading and Culture, Chichester library has chosen Good Material by Dolly Alderton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A favourite book is an interesting concept. It’s a bit like asking ‘what’s your favourite song?’ or ‘What’s your favourite food?’. For me, it changes depending on my mood and what is happening in my life. I have chosen to write about this book as it features highly in my ‘most entertaining’ list of favourite books. I picked it up as a recommendation by a friend. It’s not the kind of cover I would usually go for but I was looking for something new to read and the blurb looked intriguing. I loved reading this book, finding it hard to put down. There are sections that made me laugh out loud and others that tugged so hard at my heartstrings that I had to fight off real tears. The characters feel real and flawed and relatable. This is a fabulous exploration of modern relationships and what it costs to really love someone and have to let them go. This is a romance book for those who hate romance novels.

This is the story of Andy, a stand-up comedian in his thirties who is in love with Jen. The problem is, Jen no longer wants to be with him and Andy isn’t taking it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We meet Andy eight days and twenty-two hours into his living nightmare that is his breakup. He is sleeping on the floor at his mum’s house drinking, smoking and moping around. The book takes us through Andy’s emotional rollercoaster as he tries to piece together what went wrong with his relationship in a vein hope of fixing it.

Andy will do anything to get Jen back if only he could work out what it would take. He drowns his sorrows, joins a gym in an attempt to become irresistible, revisits past relationships to work out the secret but nothing seems to work. His mates can’t help – they don’t talk about feelings and they’re all in happy relationships. His career is going nowhere and his closest friend in the comedy world has just landed the deal of his life, with all the benefits that stardom brings. To make matters worse, Andy has found a bald patch!

The writing is both poignant and funny. We get an insight into exactly how Andy is feeling, his insecurities and over-thinking of each situation. His somewhat questionable decisions are both heartbreaking and hilarious.

One of my favourite characters is Morris, Andy’s landlord. The interactions between them are awkward at times but also very moving. They develop a really tender friendship despite their clear opposite personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with all transformations, the change in Andy is gradual. I enjoyed reading about his revelations and insights. It is difficult to see things from someone else’s perspective, but when we do, it can help us make sense of ourselves and become all the better for it. I am glad I read this book and that I now have to opportunity to pass on the recommendation to others. I hope you enjoy it and, like me, feel better for having done so.