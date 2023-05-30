A 26-year-old man died after an emergency incident at Worthing beach, Sussex Police has confirmed.

It comes amid reports of an incident involving a jet-skier off the coast on Monday evening (May 29).

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a medical incident in the sea at Worthing beach, shortly before 6pm on Monday, May 29.

“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital, where sadly he was later declared deceased.

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

“His next of kin have been informed. There were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the victim had become ‘separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

"At around 6pm a Coastguard Recue Team from Littlehampton and a lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI were sent to the scene,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also sent crews to the scene, alongside an air ambulance helicopter.

A spokesperson said "Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

The incident came 24 hours after a man in his 70s was rescued from the water in Worthing after a medical incident – and he also later died.

