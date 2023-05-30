Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Worthing beach emergency: Man, 26, dies after 'medical incident in the sea'

A 26-year-old man died after an emergency incident at Worthing beach, Sussex Police has confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th May 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:26 BST

It comes amid reports of an incident involving a jet-skier off the coast on Monday evening (May 29).

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a medical incident in the sea at Worthing beach, shortly before 6pm on Monday, May 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital, where sadly he was later declared deceased.

Most Popular
A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.
A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

“His next of kin have been informed. There were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the victim had become ‘separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

"At around 6pm a Coastguard Recue Team from Littlehampton and a lifeboat from Littlehampton RNLI were sent to the scene,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South East Coast Ambulance Service also sent crews to the scene, alongside an air ambulance helicopter.

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.
A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

A spokesperson said "Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. A man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

The incident came 24 hours after a man in his 70s was rescued from the water in Worthing after a medical incident – and he also later died.

Have you read?: Investigation launched after motorcyclist killed in Lancing collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Mo Farah supports Sussex athlete attempting to become first man to run full length of Africa

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.
A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

Great British Sewing Bee: Sussex contestant asks people to 'ignore the tears' after becoming first to leave BBC show

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-SeaA Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea
A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton were called after a man became 'separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea
Related topics:Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesMo FarahLittlehampton