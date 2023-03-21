Southern Water currently has a tanker in Northcourt Road, which is part of a new fleet to add water to the network.
"We apologise to customers in the Newlands Road area of Worthing, BN11,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.
"Our team is currently on site to repair a burst water main. We are re-routing water around our network to keep as many customers in supply as possible but some properties may experiences low pressure or no water. Our incident page will keep customers up to date.”
It comes after an earlier statement from the water company which read: “We are aware of a burst in BN11 1JU. Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.
Many Worthing households woke up to find they had no water this morning. Many people are reporting they cannot get thought to Southern Water on the phone.
Southern Water has replied to some people’s concerns on Twitter, stating: “ We are aware of an issue in the area that may be causing some supply issues. We currently have an inspector en-route to attend this.”
Advice on the Southern Water website, for people finding they have no water, it to run through this checklist:
– To check for water, try all taps and flush the loos in your home.
– If possible, check with a neighbour to see if they’re having the same problem.
– If it’s affecting all your taps and loo water, pop your postcode into this live incident map to see if there are any issues or works going on nearby that might be the cause.
– If you find an incident (issues or works going on near you), check our social media channels for updates.
– If you still have no water after the works have ended, get in touch with us on 0330 303 0368 (you’ll only be charged for a local call).