Worthing crews called to fire in rubbish bin storage area

Firefighters were called to an incident in Worthing on Monday afternoon (July 3).
By Sam Morton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

A photo taken outside the Guildbourne Centre, off Ann Street in Worthing, showed multiple firefighters at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.24pm to reports of a fire involving a rubbish bin storage area at the Guildbourne Centre.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel.

A photo taken outside the Guildbourne Centre, off Ann Street in Worthing, showed multiple firefighters at the scene. Photo: @brightonsnapper / TwitterA photo taken outside the Guildbourne Centre, off Ann Street in Worthing, showed multiple firefighters at the scene. Photo: @brightonsnapper / Twitter
“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this fire which is believed to have begun accidentally.”

The Guildbourne Centre said it was thankful that ‘no one was hurt’ and there was ‘minimal damage’ after a ‘small fire’.

“Thank you to Worthing fire brigade for attending so quickly and extinguishing the fire, which stopped any further damage,” a spokesperson for the shopping centre said.

"Thank you to Worthing Police for helping keep the peace, while our team safely evacuated the building for safety measures.”

