Dramatic photos have emerged after a man attempted to steal an ATM from a supermarket in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a building site in Barnham, following reports of a small crane having been stolen in Yapton Road.

Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, police added.

Police said a 43-year-old man from Ashford, Middlesex, driving the crane was detained, but a white Volvo XC60 was seen leaving the scene.

Train services across West Sussex have faced major delays as a result, as the incident caused ‘structural damage’ to a train crew depot building.

Southern said the the crew depot building has had to be evacuated for safety reasons.

Click here to see the full story or scroll down and click through to see dramatic photos from the scene.

Have you read?: Avian influenza found in West Sussex: Everything you need to know

1 . Man arrested in Barnham after ‘attempting to steal ATM from supermarket’ Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Man arrested in Barnham after ‘attempting to steal ATM from supermarket’ Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Man arrested in Barnham after ‘attempting to steal ATM from supermarket’ Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Man arrested in Barnham after ‘attempting to steal ATM from supermarket’ Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody Photo: Eddie Mitchell