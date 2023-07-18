Firefighters were called to reports of a property alight in Grand Avenue shortly after 6am today (Tuesday, July 18). Click here to see more photos from the scene.
"At its peak there were five fire engines from East Preston, Littlehampton and Worthing in attendance,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using hose reels and jets. Fortunately the property had been evacuated prior to our arrival.
"The fire is now out and a fire investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause."