Worthing house fire: Everything we know so far

An investigation is underway after a house fire in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:17 BST

Firefighters were called to reports of a property alight in Grand Avenue shortly after 6am today (Tuesday, July 18). Click here to see more photos from the scene.

"At its peak there were five fire engines from East Preston, Littlehampton and Worthing in attendance,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using hose reels and jets. Fortunately the property had been evacuated prior to our arrival.

Firefighters were called to reports of a property alight in Grand Avenue. Photo: Eddie MitchellFirefighters were called to reports of a property alight in Grand Avenue. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Firefighters were called to reports of a property alight in Grand Avenue. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The fire is now out and a fire investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause."

