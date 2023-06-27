NationalWorldTV
Worthing sea rescue: Photos show scene of incident as woman brought to safety

A woman was rescued from the sea in Worthing on Monday afternoon (June 26).
By Sam Morton
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Lifeboat crews were called to reports that a woman was struggling in the water, east of Worthing Pier around 12.45pm.

HM Coastguard said rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton – and an RNLI lifeboat from Shoreham – were sent to the scene.

They were joined by Sussex Police officers. A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident reported shortly after 12.30pm at Worthing seafront."

Lifeboat crews were called to reports that a woman was struggling in the water, east of Worthing Pier around 12.45pm. Photo: Old Football ProgrammesLifeboat crews were called to reports that a woman was struggling in the water, east of Worthing Pier around 12.45pm. Photo: Old Football Programmes
A Shoreham Coastguard spokesperson confirmed the rescue was a success and said the woman was handed over to medics.

In a statement on social media, Shoreham Coastguard said: “Our all weather lifeboat was launched to a report of a distressed woman in the water east of Worthing Pier on Monday lunchtime.

"The Shoreham CG rescued the casualty from the water while the lifeboat crew stood by and she was taken into the care of medics.”

HM Coastguard said rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton – and an RNLI lifeboat from Shoreham – were sent to the scene. Photo: Old Football ProgrammesHM Coastguard said rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton – and an RNLI lifeboat from Shoreham – were sent to the scene. Photo: Old Football Programmes
A Shoreham Coastguard spokesperson confirmed the rescue was a success and said the woman was handed over to medics. Photo: Old Football ProgrammesA Shoreham Coastguard spokesperson confirmed the rescue was a success and said the woman was handed over to medics. Photo: Old Football Programmes
