Lifeboat crews were called to reports that a woman was struggling in the water, east of Worthing Pier around 12.45pm.
HM Coastguard said rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton – and an RNLI lifeboat from Shoreham – were sent to the scene.
They were joined by Sussex Police officers. A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident reported shortly after 12.30pm at Worthing seafront."
A Shoreham Coastguard spokesperson confirmed the rescue was a success and said the woman was handed over to medics.
In a statement on social media, Shoreham Coastguard said: “Our all weather lifeboat was launched to a report of a distressed woman in the water east of Worthing Pier on Monday lunchtime.
"The Shoreham CG rescued the casualty from the water while the lifeboat crew stood by and she was taken into the care of medics.”