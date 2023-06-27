Traffic chaos has been reported after a sudden road closure in Worthing.

Stagecoach South reported on Twitter that its bus services are unable to serve Littlehampton Road and Stone Lane in Worthing 'due to an emergency road closure'.

According to an AA Traffic map, a gas leak caused the closure of the road. Emergency repairs are said to be taking place on A2032 Littlehampton Road, with delays both ways between Stone Lane and Sainsbury's Local.

West Sussex Highways said these are ‘emergency SGN works’.

A spokesperson added: "SGN are manually controlling the lights from 6.30am until 6.30pm and they are working to try and complete works as soon as possible.”

According to freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, the ‘poorly signed’ closure is causing ‘traffic chaos locally’.

It has been reported by frustrated residents that drivers, diverted away from the closed road, are ‘bombing through the side streets’ and ‘causing near misses’.

Dan Brown, spokesperson for gas company SGN, said: “Our engineers have been urgently repairing our gas network along A2032 Littlehampton Road since mid-June.

“We’ve carried out several permanent repairs on this section of our network under temporary traffic lights. However, due to the location of the final repair required, we needed to close the road to ensure everyone’s safety.

“While we’re now pleased to confirm all leaks in the area have been fixed, A2032 Littlehampton Road remains closed to motorists between Stone Lane and Chantry Road at this time.

"This is to allow us to safely restore the road surface to its original condition. We’re hopeful this reinstatement work will be finished, enabling the road to reopen, by 9am on Thursday, June 29.

“We understand roadworks can be frustrating and we appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community while we’ve carried out this essential work to keep homes safe and warm.”

Two other roads in Worthing remain closed this morning (Tuesday, June 27).

Montague Street one-way street is closed from Surrey Street to Crescent Road due to water main work. Meanwhile, Lyndhurst Road is closed both ways from Park Road to Providence Terrace due to gas main work.

