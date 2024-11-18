Worthing Theatres & Museum strengthens its board of trustees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Theatres & Museum (WTM) has confirmed the appointment of six new trustees who have joined the board.

Amanda O’Reilly, CEO/artistic director, said: “WTM has an impressive, experienced board of trustees, and we are thrilled with our six new additions. They will help us take the charity to the next level by supporting the staff team to further develop our incredible cultural offer and challenging the organisation to continue to push boundaries and be the best we can be.

“This recruitment marks an important step in further strengthening WTM's leadership, focusing on diversifying the organisation's skill sets and perspectives.

The new trustees bring expertise from a wide range of sectors, including cultural project management, museum curation, digital media, healthcare governance, and community-focused education. Their appointment reflects WTM’s commitment to evolving its leadership and broadening the scope of its cultural and community outreach.

“The new trustees are:

“Maxine Hort. Interim chief executive at Brighton Dome & Festival (BDBF), Maxine brings extensive operational and commercial expertise, recently leading the £38m refurbishment project to refurbish and revitalise the Grade I and II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre spaces.

“James Turnbull. Digital development producer for the Royal Shakespeare Company, James leads cutting-edge projects that explore the intersection of live performance and digital media.

“Neil Wood. With 30 years of financial leadership in the healthcare industry, Neil supports charitable foundations and brings expertise in financial governance and operational excellence.

“Rebecca Wakeford. Rebecca has over 20 years of museum experience, including leadership in exhibition design and project management at the Imperial War Museum and in the Middle East.

“Jane Lodge. Jane has worked in the Sussex NHS for over two decades as an equality, diversity and inclusion expert. She is a champion for carer awareness and community participation in the arts.

“Mike Pailthorpe. A long-time Worthing resident, Mike has a deep passion for music and community-building, having worked in music education and helped spearhead several local cultural initiatives.

“These six trustees will join the existing board, led by interim chair Scott Marshall.”

Scott Marshall, interim chair of the board of trustees, said, “Following a successful recruitment campaign by the trustees, I am delighted to welcome six excellent new Trustees to our board. All bring a wealth of expertise in diverse specialisms, and the Board is looking forward to all of the experience and knowledge these talented individuals are bringing to the charity along with fresh ideas and approaches to steer and develop WTM’s cultural and heritage offer for all of the communities of Worthing.”

Worthing Theatres & Museum is a cultural charity dedicated to “enriching the artistic and cultural fabric of Worthing and the surrounding areas.” Focusing on “exceptional performances, exhibitions, and community initiatives, WTM continues to play a vital role in the region’s cultural landscape. Our large portfolio of venues; Connaught Theatre, Studio and Cinema, Pavilion Theatre, Assembly Hall and Museum and Gallery bring the very best theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, film and education opportunities to our community.”