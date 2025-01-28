72 per cent are keen to explore new and emerging fitness regimes | Shutterstock

The fitness trends Londoners want to try in 2025 include AI-powered personal training, VR workouts and ‘sweatworking’ sessions.

A poll of 500 adults from the capital found 72 per cent are keen to explore new and emerging fitness regimes.

With outdoor adventure workouts (25 per cent), fitness retreats (25 per cent) and mindful movement classes among the most popular.

Another 17 per cent want to fit micro workout classes into their busy schedule, which typically last 20 minutes or less.

While 16 per cent are considering combining their fitness plans with their professional life during ‘sweatworking’ sessions, where they can exercise while networking.

However, 48 per cent of Londoners admit they are often held back from exercising as much as they would like – with 30 per cent bemoaning a lack of time.

But 28 per cent have been discouraged from exercising because of their eyesight, with 19 per cent adding it can make training difficult.

Specsavers commissioned the research to explore how eyewear affects workouts and highlight its free contact lens trial for those with a valid prescription to support their 2025 fitness goals.

The high-street optician's vice chair for London, Rishi Ganatra, said: “Fitness is evolving rapidly, with technology and exciting concepts making exercise more engaging for modern lifestyles.

“Many Londoners are embracing these new trends because they bring fresh excitement to their routines, helping to keep them motivated and make workouts feel less like a chore.

"However, some barriers still persist, such as time constraints, physical limitations, or challenges like poor eyesight and having to wear glasses – these obstacles can hold people back from fully enjoying and committing to their fitness journey.”

The research went on to find 32 per cent have found it tough to follow instructions in classes without their specs.

And given the time of year, 30 per cent of these noted that low-light environments make exercising harder.

But many who need eyewear agree exercising would be easier with contact lenses, with activities like running (21 per cent) and team sports (21 per cent) being identified as the most beneficial to do without glasses.

It also emerged from the research conducted, via OnePoll, that 45 per cent of Londoners have set themselves a fitness-based New Year resolution.

Of these, 44 per cent want to embark on this journey to feel more confident, while 41 per cent hope it can improve their mental health.

And 28 per cent want to get back into fitness this year after taking a break from it.

Three in 10 (31 per cent) reckon they will be able to exercise more in 2025 if they can strike a better work/life balance.

With 25 per cent adding they will get a sweat on more when their confidence improves.

Rishi Ganatra from Specsavers added: “As we head into 2025, the fitness landscape is more exciting than ever.

“But it's important to address the challenges which prevent some from reaching their goals.

“From ensuring eyewear fits well during workouts to adjusting for low-light conditions and being able to switch between glasses and contacts, there are simple ways to overcome these obstacles.

“We want to support people in every aspect of their lives, including their health and fitness journeys, helping them see clearly and feel great while doing so.”

Top 10 fitness trends Londoners want to try in 2025

Outdoor Adventure Workouts (e.g. forest running or beach boot camps) Fitness Retreats (e.g. multi-day experiences combining travel and wellness) Mindful Movement Classes Wearable Tech-Enhanced Workouts AI-Personalised Training Plans Virtual Reality (VR) Workouts Micro Workouts Sweatworking sessions (which combines working out and networking) Underwater Fitness Classes Sound Bath Fitness Sessions