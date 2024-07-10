Nine in 10 people suffer from ‘tangry’ behaviour – being angry due to tiredness.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the signs of being tired include having a slow reaction speed, getting words muddled and putting an item of clothing on inside out.

Getting easily annoyed at others, forgetting why you walked into a room and getting the day of the week or date mixed up also featured in the Top 30 list.

It emerged when people are fatigued, they also feel angry a fifth of the time (22 per cent).

Unable to stop yawning topped the list of signs of tiredness, while misplacing their mobile phone and forgetting where the car is parked also featured.

The research was commissioned by Bensons for Beds which has worked with sleep expert, Dr Sophie Bostock, to develop a ‘Sleep Calm and Carry On’ programme to help improve the nation’s sleep wellness.

Dr Sophie Bostock, said: “Our sleep, wellbeing and behaviour are intimately linked. A lack of sleep can alter the emotional control centres of the brain, making us more sensitive to stress, and reducing self-control. Some people become more impulsive and aggressive.

“This survey is also a valuable reminder that many of us can feel like a different person when we are sleep deprived and can lash out in ways we later regret.”

‘Tangry’ behaviour

The research also found three quarters of people have apologised for their ‘tangry’ behaviour.

The city with the ‘tangriest’ folk living in or nearby is Brighton & Hove followed by Belfast and Cardiff.

Signs of being both tired and angry include overreacting about small issues, complaining more often than usual, and being impatient.

Further symptoms of someone having a ‘tangry’ episode are crying at the slightest thing (30 per cent) and swearing under their breath about everything (30 per cent).

More than half (51 per cent) feel grumpy and irritable due to exhaustion and 42 per cent admitted they have no patience.

And tiredness has been to blame for rowing with a partner (30 per cent), cancelling social plans (26 per cent) and snapping at colleagues (14 per cent). A further 18 per cent feel their whole personality changes when fatigued.

As well as their mood (57 per cent), tiredness can have an impact on concentration (50 per cent), appetite (27 per cent) and relationships (27 per cent).

‘Tired’ is the top way people feel when they wake up each morning (43 per cent), followed by only 18 per cent feeling refreshed and 15 per cent happy.

And more than a fifth (22 per cent) of those polled via OnePoll have even been told they look exhausted. The typical adult only manages six and a half hours sleep each night, waking up twice, with the temperature (51 per cent) and pain or discomfort (50 per cent) being the cause for disruptions.

Containing six short videos, the Bensons sleep plan will help to educate people on the importance of sleep and how it impacts their mental and physical health, as well as providing tools to help Brits unwind and sleep better.

Those taking part will be able to track their sleep patterns via a sleep diary to see if a lack of sleep is making them tired or angry.

Dr Bostock added: “If your friend, colleague, or partner is acting out of character, instead of reacting negatively, consider asking them how they are sleeping. Prioritising your sleep is a powerful way to improve mental health.

“Our videos will help people understand the impact of sleep deprivation and some simple tools to restore healthy sleep patterns. Our goal is to help people sleep well, wake up feeling more energised, and thrive in their daily lives.”

Lisa Richards at Bensons, which has also released a video to showcase some of the signs of 'tangry' behaviour said: “Whether it’s crying at the slightest thing or swearing under your breath about everything we are all guilty of having a ‘tangry’ episode now and again. We hope our programme will alleviate this and help people get the best night’s sleep possible every night.”

Top 30 signs you’re tired:

Can’t stop yawning Struggling to concentrate Getting easily annoyed at others Getting a headache Having slow reaction speed Snapping/yelling at others for no apparent reason Getting words muddled up when talking Having 'cotton wool brain’ Forgetting why you walked into a room Not hearing your alarm go off Not finding anything funny Getting the day of the week / date mixed up Drinking more coffee than usual Having no patience for shop/café staff Going the wrong way (e.g. walking or driving) Blinking more than often Putting cereal in the fridge and milk in the cereal cupboard Calling someone the wrong name Tripping over Not realising the lights have changed at traffic lights Misplacing my phone Putting an item of clothing on inside out Forgetting about a meeting e.g. social or work meeting Increased appetite Forgetting where you parked Walking into cupboards/doors Sending an email to the wrong person Forgetting to turn the oven off Picking up / using the wrong toiletries e.g. shampoo instead of shower gel Leaving the house in slippers instead of shoes

Top 20 signs that you’re ‘tangry’: