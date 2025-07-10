CTEK's MXS 5.0 is the go-to choice for anyone who wants the best option for charging and maintaining their battery | Amazon

The CTEK MXS 5.0 charger is a firm favourite with car enthusiasts, and now it’s just £67.99 on Amazon for Prime Day—a serious battery-saving bargain.

Keeping car batteries healthy and maintained can save you a lot of money, especially if you leave your vehicle standing for a while, or if your battery is on the way out.

Replacing a car battery can cost around £100, depending on the size and type of your engine, and some modern vehicles need to the new battery to be professionally coded. It's a pricey business.

CTEK's range of battery chargers and maintainers are quite simply the best in the business at topping up batteries and keeping them healthy.

And this, the CTEK MXS 5.0 can even recondition a dying battery, giving you plenty more life out of it.

It's safe to use with all lead acid batteries, and also supports AGM batteries | CTEK

It's one of those products that has become justifiably ubiquitous through its sheer effectiveness, and it's the darling of classic car collectors, who buy one for every car in their collection and leave them running to maintain an optimum battery level.

It's also just a really useful device to have in a drawer, ready to give your battery a boost if it's been standing for a while, especially in cold weather.

And, if you do return to your car after a long absence and find its battery is flat, it can repair any damage that might have happened to the cells with its reconditioning function.

The MXS 5.0 is incredibly simple to use. Just plug it into a mains supply, hook it up to your car battery, select which mode you want using the single button, and let it cycle through its various stages; testing, repairing, charging, and maintaining your battery.

These devices have a recommended retail price close to £100, and it's possible to find them for less than £80 from time to time, but it's Amazon Prime Day until the end of Friday and you can get one for just £67.99 if you can catch the 28% discount.

That's the cheapest price we've ever seen it sold at, and it's a golden opportunity to grab what is arguably the best car charger on the market for a bargain price.

