In The Style and Jacqueline Jossa collaboration for new swimwear collection.

EastEnders character Lauren Branning may still be in everyone's bad books following the Whitney and Zack wedding saga however, in real life we love who plays her, Jacqueline Jossa. The actress, 31, has teamed up with an online retailer In The Style again and this week launched a new collection of swimwear.

The actress showed off her stunning figure as she shared snaps of her new collection on Instagram. The new range which features swimwear and cover-ups dropped on Wednesday May 26. In the post Jacqueline wrote: Ahhh guys! My brand new swim collection with In The Style launches TONIGHT! I am soooo excited for this one!

“You guys are loving this one as much as I do! For the first time in a while we have brought a pop of colour and I must say it’s definitely one of your faves haha and I don’t blame you!”

The new swimwear collection is everything you need for your summer holiday. I’ve picked the best items from the collection that will look perfect for the beach. The body positive actress has created an inclusive clothing collection in sizes from 4 to 28.

The multicoloured Control Abstract Print Belted Swimsuit £28 is stunning. I love the colourful design and the belt detail gives you the perfect hourglass shape. The multicolour design also comes in a Abstract Cami Plisse Maxi Dress £38 which is perfect to throw over your swimsuit if you are heading out for dinner.

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa swimwear collection (In The Style)

