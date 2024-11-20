Last chance to win this £3m Hollywood-style dream home for just a tenner

The five-bedroomed house has incredible views out to North Wales | Omaze

One of Omaze's biggest-ever prize draws is now in its final week - here's how to enter

Just days remain to be in with a chance of winning a £3 million dream house in a tiny affluent village in the Wirral, with the draw ending at Midnight on Sunday, November 24.

The luxury mid-century house enjoys a spot on a hillside nicknamed locally as “the Hollywood Hills” in the enclave of Caldy, and the location affords it stunning coastline views out to North Wales.

It features a decadent heated swimming pool, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a glamorous lounge, with floor-to-ceiling windows across the exterior, a standalone bath and an open plan, spacious living room that conjures up scenes from the golden era of Hollywood.

Outside, the predominant feature is that heated swimming pool, but it's flanked by a wraparound terrace with an outdoor kitchen.

The family home has been valued at £3.2 million, which means the new owner, who will be picked on Friday, November 29, could choose to live in their new luxury pad, to rent it out for an estimated income of £8,000 per month, or they could sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire.

Whatever the lucky winner chooses to do, Omaze will give them £250,000 in cash to help them settle in, and all the furniture is included in the prize, along with any fees and conveyancing costs.

What's more, the prize draw is guaranteed to raise at least £1,000 to support Scouts.

Entry into the draw costs from £10 to £150, depending on how many tickets you want to buy. And it's possible to enter for free by post, but that will only give you one ticket.

To find out more about the house, and how to enter, click here.