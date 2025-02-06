Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her a selection of fashion, jewellery, and home ideas for that special someone | Canva

Treat her to something she really wants this Valentine’s Day with these unique gift ideas.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show someone you care with a thoughtful gift that’s as unique as they are. Whether you're shopping for your significant other, a close friend, or even yourself, I've curated a list of unique gift ideas that combine elegance and style. From fashion pieces to home décor, here's a guide to Valentine's Day gifts she'll love.

Fashion: Stylish and Cosy

Boux Avenue Amore Sheer Embroidered Balconette Bra (Black & White) - £45.00 and matching thong £18 - This elegant balconette bra is perfect for someone who loves a hint of luxury. The sheer embroidered detailing adds a touch of sophistication, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Boux Avenue Heart Modal Short Pyjama Set £38 - For cosy nights in, this heart-print pyjama set is a sweet and comfortable option. Made from soft modal fabric, it's perfect for unwinding while still looking cute and stylish.

Marte Trainers Angel's Ease (White / Silver Wing) £129.00 - If she’s all about sneakers, these sleek white and silver trainers are a stylish and practical gift. The wing detailing adds a unique touch, making them stand out in the best way.

Adidas Gazelles Magic Beige White Gum £94.99 - These iconic trainers in a soft beige and white colourway are versatile and timeless. They're perfect for someone who loves sporty chic looks, while still offering everyday comfort.

Adidas Terrex Agravic 3 Trail Running Shoes £120 - If she’s more of a gym bunny then these may be more her thing. The comfy running shoe makes training easier and she will love the pretty pink fusion colour too.

Jewellery: Sparkling and Elegant

Amelia Scott Moon & Star Earrings - £89.00 - These hoops are enchanting with their moon and star design. The emerald green stones add a pop of colour, making them the perfect accessory.

Prya Jewellery Amara Interlocking Necklace - £24.00 - A subtle yet beautiful necklace, the Amara Interlocking Necklace symbolises unity and connection, which is ideal for the romantic occasion. Or the Harper Heart Ring £32.00 from the brand is a delicate heart-shaped ring that is simple but meaningful.

Boohoomoon Waterwave Bracelet - £18.00 - If she loves unique pieces, this bracelet featuring a moon and wave design will be a big hit. The brand also has 40% off full-price items sitewide with the code galentines, available now through Sunday 16th February 2025.

Home: Thoughtful and Unique

Wick Guru Buttery Croissant Candle £30 - If she loves the smell of fresh-baked goods but doesn’t have time to bake, this buttery croissant candle will fill her space with a warm, comforting scent.

SilkFred Set of Two Gold Rimmed Cocktail Glasses £32 - For the woman who loves a good cocktail, these gold-rimmed glasses are both chic and functional. Perfect for date nights or special occasions, they’ll elevate her home bar.

SilkFred Travel Guide £40 each - If she’s dreaming of her next adventure, the Paris Travel Guide or London Travel Guide are thoughtful gifts that’ll inspire wanderlust. The books are beautiful and with tips and recommendations on the best spots to visit.

INSTAX Mini 12 Instant Camera - Lilac Purple - £74.99 from Curry’s - Capture memories on the go with this cute, compact instant camera. Whether it’s a date night or family day out, the INSTAX Mini 12 lets her snap physical photos instantly and relive the moment in the most nostalgic way.

The Valentine’s Day Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler - £52 For someone who’s always on the move, this insulated tumbler is the ultimate practical yet stylish gift. It keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, making it perfect for her busy days.

