Batsman Clark signs new Sussex CCC deal

Batsman Tom Clark has signed a contract extension with Sussex CCC.

Born in Haywards Heath and well-known as a player with Horsham CC, Clark made his Sussex debut in 2019 and has gone on to establish himself as key batter at the top of the Sussex order.

He made his maiden century in April against Nottinghamshire at the 1st Central County Ground and quickly followed it up with another against Leicestershire at Grace Road in May 2022.

Clark said: “I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with my home club and I feel proud to be part of what should be a very exciting few years to come. Hopefully as a team we can bring success and silverware back to Hove in the near future and there is a sense of excitement and expectation to do so.”

Tom Clark celebrates reaching his cenutry during the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Sussex and Nottinghamshire last April | Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images via Sussex Cricket

Clark has gone on to make 25 first-class appearances and 12 in List-A games for Sussex. As well as a brace of centuries in the County Championship last season, he picked up his maiden List A century against Surrey at Hove in August, making 104 from 106 deliveries.

That knock helped the Sussex Sharks to a record-breaking total of 378 runs from their 50 overs, the highest total of any Sussex team in List A cricket at Hove.

Director of Pathways and Partnerships, Keith Greenfield, added: “It’s great that Tom has signed an extension with the club. Tom is another example of a promising young player that has emerged from the pathway and broken into the first team. He had a great season last year and we expect more to come from him in 2023.”