Free cricket sessions for kids planned by Sussex club

Club chairman Justin Harley said: “We’re a family friendly club and it’s sad to see how people are still being affected by Covid-19.

“Now cost of living pressures are impacting on children’s recreational activities, which can impact on their physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kids' cricket fun at Crowhurst Park CC

“We want to do everything we can to support the community with our Help Out to Play Out programme.

“We offer this completely free of charge to primary schoolchildren to help them to get back to something like normality through sporting exercise.

“All five-to-10-year-old boys and girls are invited to our picturesque, safe and secure ground on Friday evenings to enjoy fun and games with friends and family.

“Supervised by our team of dedicated coaches and helpers, these sessions will be run in parallel to our AllStars and Dynamos programmes. All kit and equipment is provided.”

Harley said Crowhurst Park aimed to hit the ground running this season.

“We will be playing in 15 competitions this season as well as friendly fixtures so we have a very busy schedule ahead of us. Everyone at the club is full of anticipation and excitement for the 2022 season.”

For further information on our Help Out to Play Out contact Gordon Pells at [email protected]

Kilndown 159-6 (35 overs); Battle: 160-0 (33 overs). Battle won by 10 wickets

The club cricket season began for these two clubs on a bright day at the picturesque village ground at Kilndown in a chill wind.

Gary Sargent (41) showed good early season form in the opening overs, despite tight bowling from Battle’s Kye Phillips (1-24) and Kieran Dudgeon (1-21).

Michael Dudgeon accounted for Sargent to a good catch from Battle’s skipper Roger Soan. Meanwhile the rest of Battle’s mostly youthful attack chipped away at Kilndown’s middle order with wickets for Josh Bourn, Louis Berryman and Ed Truscott and catches by Ryan Gasson and Sanjay Sharma.

Six of the seven Battle bowlers used had come through the club’s junior cricket programme.

Nathan Hammond (26), skipper Andy Place (38) and Chris Mitchell (17) all added useful runs in the total of 159-6.

The opening spells from Kilndown’s attack from Joe Sargent and Adrian Hammond proved difficult to negotiate for Battle’s opening pair: runs came slowly in the first 10 overs.

Thereafter Kye Phillips (80*) and Kieran Dudgeon (60*) began to flourish and look more comfortable.

It proved an outstanding victory stand that did not expose what might not have been an overly heavyweight middle and lower order.

This week, Battle will send their Friendly XI to Laughton for their second pre-season match, this time with an different set of players. The Saturday league season begins on May 7.

Bexhill v Winchelsea

Winchelsea travelled to Bexhill for their first fixture of 2022 and on winning the toss the home side fielded first.

Felix Holland (1-27 off six overs) made an early breakthrough for Bexhill reducing the visitors to 5-1.

This turned out to be the only wicket in the innings as Callum Preece scored 92 before retiring. Jon Peters finished on 83 not out and Hamish Payne 24 not out as Winchelsea totalled 234-1.

Hamish Payne finished with figures of 2-24 and James Archer 3-27.

Harry Strugnell was the only Bexhill batsmen to reach double figures, scoring 37 before he became the first victim of Anthony Bradnum who took 4-7. Neil Archer (1-5) was the other wicket taker as Bexhill were dismissed for 66.