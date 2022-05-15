Frustration at Leicester: Sussex still searching for first championship win

An eighth wicket partnership of 111 off 275 deliveries between Harry Swindells and Callum Parkinson, along with rain breaks that saw 27 overs lost, ensured the game went into its final hour, and though both young batters were dismissed, hands were shaken with eight overs remaining and Leicestershire leading by 93 runs in light that prevented Sussex from using their pace bowlers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier the visitors had looked certain to end a run of 17 championship matches without victory when shortly after the start of play, teenage leg-spinner Archie Lenham had dismissed Rishi Patel with a ball that bounced a little more than the batter anticipated, took the inside edge and was well caught by Tom Allsop at short leg.

Ollie Robinson couldn't force the win for Sussex / Picture: Getty

Patel had added just one to his overnight score of 67, and soon afterwards another of Leicestershire's main hopes of turning the match around, all-rounder Ben Mike, spooned a drive at a widish delivery from Ollie Robinson - the first with the new ball - into the covers for Cheteshwar Pujara to take a good low catch.

At that stage Leicestershire were 209-7 and still needed another 31 simply to make Sussex bat again, but Swindells and Parkinson dug in, clearly determined not to give their wickets away. With little assistance from the pitch, Sussex captain Tom Haines tried all his bowlers, and Robinson reverted to off-spin, but Swindells, who has been out of form with the bat this season, began to find a semblance of confidence, and Parkinson, whose previous three innings had seen him score 86 runs and been dismissed only once, bristled with defiance.