Pevensey v Robertsbridge

Pevensey put in a competent all round display to beat promoted Robertsbridge by 21 runs.

The home side fell to 5-2, but a partnership of 96 between Danield Baptiste (59) and Fred Wallis (41) boosted them. Some 41 extras and a cameo from Matt Loe (15*) helped Pev post 190.

Hailsham skittle Hastings.

In reply Robertsbridge struggled as Baptiste and Josh Dowsett each took a wicket early on.

Hornby (1-18) and Corbishley (2-25) slowed the rate in the middle overs before Adam Neill (42) and Liam McLean (38) gave Robertsbridge hope.

Two wickets for Fred Wallis and a run out from Dowsett lifted Pev, and the visitors finished on 169-9.

Willingdon 2s v Pevensey 2s

Amelia Barrett’s astonishing league hat-trick and five-wicket haul was not enough to stop Pevensey losing by one wicket to Willingdon twos.

Pevensey built a score of 177 due to Dan Long (49), Cam Hoadley (37) and Steve Hoadley (45).

Tom Cottington took two early wickets but the home side reached 155-3. Barrett (5-37) took a hat-trick to reduce the home side to 168-9. But last man Richard Cooknell hit three consecutive fours to win it.

Hailsham v Little Common Ramblers

Hailsham arrived at the recreation ground in high spirits following their victory against Hastings last week, and we fired up to play against fellow promoted side Little Common Ramblers. On a gloomy day with dark clouds looming, skipper Andrew Anthony won the toss and elected to bowl, in the hope that if there was rain, Hailsham would know where they stood in a run chase.

Usual openers Anthony and Bellett looked to replicate their opening spell from last weekend, but couldn’t quite produce the same goods, with Little Common propelling themselves to 26 without loss. It was Bellett, however, that found the breakthrough, with a beautiful inswinging yorker to remove Feist for 3.

After a tight hamstring caused Anthony to remove himself from the attack, Simon Dunning removed Crathern for 9, before the heavens opened, with Little Common leaving the field 30-2 from the opening 6 overs. The rain was to prove a constant throughout the game, and with Hailsham knowing a reduced run chase was on the cards, looked to keep the Little Common score down as much as possible.

After the break, Bellett removed Meredith, and Dunning removed Powell in quick succession, before Khullar and Guest began to build a fantastic 5th wicket partnership. But it was the rain, again, that proved so pivotal for Hailsham, with Khullar slipping going for a run, and the bails were finally removed, meaning Khullar headed back for 42.

One more for Dunning, removing the overseas bat without troubling the scorers, as the rain again began to lash down. When the game resumed, Little Common had 3 overs to put as many runs on the board as possible, and finished on 169-8 from 28 overs.

The DLS method was in use, and with the wickets Little Common lost, the total was increased by 1 run, meaning Hailsham would need to chase 170 from their 28 overs.

It wasn’t the usual pairing of Wilkinson and McDonald, but Peacock and McDonald who set about the large target. The pair went at a steady rate, rotating the strike and putting a way the bad balls, that led to another 50 partnership for the pair this season. It was McDonald that was removed first, Bowles by Ethan Guest for 35 off of as many deliveries.

Dunning strode to the wicket, knowing a mammoth innings was needed to see Hailsham over the line. And a mammoth innings is what he produced. Peacock anchoring at one end, while Dunning dispatched the ball to all corners of the ground meant Hailsham were now favourites to win the game.

Peacock was unlucky to be dismissed with a high-looking LBW shout for a well-made 42, and it was skipper Anthony who partnered Dunning to see the side over the line in a fantastic and competitive game of cricket. Dunning finishing 80* from 31 deliveries swung the balance of the game towards Hailsham, and it was a fantastic result earning 28 points, and remaining at the top of the Division 4 East table.