Sussex Cricket League round-up - July 16: Norris and Kalsi guide Roffey back to the top, O'Donnell rips through Nomads

Will O'Donnell produced a superb all-round performance to beat Preston Nomads

Harnoop Kalsi took 5-31 Before Mike Norris hit an unbeaten 93 to guide Roffey home.

East Grinstead (251/8) are joint top on 269 points as they beat Eastbourne (240 all out) by 11 runs. Harry Finch top-scored for Grinstead with 54.

Joe Pocklington (72) and Alex Heasman (51) batted well in the reply but Bradley Hatchett’s 5-87 saw Grinstead seal the win.

Horsham (253 all out) lost ground after Middleton (254/3) cruised to a seven wicket win.

Mason Robinson (91) and Mahesh Rawat (104 not out) guided Middleton to the win.

Earlier Oliver Haines was out for 99 for Horsham while Ajit Sambhi and Sean Heather took three wickets apiece for Middleton.

Will O’Donnell took 6-21 as Three Bridges (122-4) bowled Preston Nomads out for just 119.

Conor Golding also took 3-43 before O’Donnell hit 42 as Bridges got home for the loss for four wickets.

Brighton and Hove (214-9) hung on for a draw against Hastings and St Leonards Priory (270/6).

Will Hutchings batted well for his 85 from 82 balls while Jonathan Goldstraw took 4-95. John Morgan took 4-41 for Hastings but it was Adam Mates (62 not out) who saw Brighton hang on.

Hastings remain bottom of the table. They are 12 points behind Brighton, who are 15 points behind Eastbourne.

In Division 2, Cuckfield (265/2) went back to the top of the table with a resounding 179 run win over Findon (86 all out).

They are now 16 points ahead of Haywards Heath (148/9), who hung on for a draw against local rivals Burgess Hill (250/6).

Ben Remfy hit 87 from 72 balls and skipper Kevin Ramsay 48. In Heath’s reply only skipper Callum Smith got going with 49 while Prasansana Jayamanne took 3-15 for Hill.

Chichester Priory Park (224/8) also hung on for a draw against Mayfield (238 all out). Matt Cooke (61) and Callum Saker (47) were the main contributors for Mayfield while Matt Geffen took 4/41 for Chi. Correy Perrett batted well for his 68 as Keon Harding took 4/49 for Mayfield.

St James’s Montefiore (188 all out) lost to West Chiltington (192/5) by five wickets with Reuben Taylor (83 not out) and Mourne Louw (52) seeing Chilts home and jump up to third in the table.

Lindfield (192 all out) picked up a vital 13-run win against fellow strugglers St Peter’s (179 all out).

James Aggio-Brewe (57) and Simon Shivnarain were once again the main contributors with the bat for Lindfield as Varun Khullar took 5/41 for St Peter’s.

Nimanda Madushanka (54) and Max Wheatley (46) gave St Peter’s hope for only their second win of the season but Scott Pedley, Fahad Reza and Jayson Butler took three wickets apiece to give Lindfield the win.

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.