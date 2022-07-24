Scott Lenham hit 127 for Eastbourne as they drew with Roffey

Horsham (325-5) had the best result, hammering Preston Nomads (167 all out) but 158 runs.

Ollie Haines came agonizingly close to a century for the second week running as he hit 96 from 75 balls while Joe Willis (88) and Nick Oxley (80) also batted well as Horsham amassed a big score.

Nomads were never in the chase as wickets fell at regular intervals, mainly thanks to Ben Lister (3-38) and Ben Williams (4-45).

Roffey (225-9) hung on for a draw against lowly Eastbourne (281 all out).

Scott Lenham was the star of the show for Eastbourne with a superb 127 while Joe Pocklington hit 61.

Spinners Jas Bassan (6-89) and Will Fenwick (3-36) bowled well for Roffey.

Theo Rivers (82) and Usman Khan (54) batted well for Roffey but it was Pocklington (4-67) and Jacob Smith (3-60) who almost bowled Eastbourne to victory.

East Grinstead (233 all out) came off worse out of the top three with a seven wicket defeat to Three Bridges (235/3).

Harry Finch (55) and Tom Haynes top-scored for Grinstead as Conor Golding bowled well to Bridges, taking 4-46.

In reply, New Zealander Will O’Donnell led the way with an unbeaten 92 to see Bridges home.

Roffey still remain top, three points ahead of Horsham, who are just point ahead of East Grinstead.

Horsham travel to Grinstead this weekend while Roffey host Three Bridges.

Depending on results, Middleton (135/3) could creep their way into the conversation after a seven wicket win against Hastings and St Leonards Priory (131 all out).

George Briance put in the bowling performance of the day taking 7-46 as Hastings were all out for 131.

Middleton cruised to the total with Sean Heather (58) and Mahesh Rawat (54 not out) seeing them home.

They are 30 points behind East Grinstead in fourth.

Bognor (255/8) produced a brilliant run chase to beat Brighton and Hove (254/9) by two wickets.

Bryce Hounsome (64), James Degg (82) and Oliver Collins (50) all batted well for Brighton.

Frankie Cripps took 4-55 for Brighton but contributions from Joe Ashmore (58), Nick Stobart (53) and Ben Woolnough (59) saw Bognor home.

In Division 2, Cuckfield and Haywards Heath remain first and second despite both sides losing,

Haywards Heath (202 all out) suffered a surprise 12-run defeat to bottom side Findon (214 all out).

Harry Metters (73) top-scored for Findon as Callum Smith took 5-43 for Heath.

In form Jonny Phelps hit a superb 108 for Heath but they slipped from 146-3 to 202 all out as Felix Jordan (5-23) and Archie Cairns (3-47) bowled Findon to only their second win of the season.

Third-placed West Chiltington (222 all out) beat leaders Cuckfield (195 all out) by 27 runs.

Chilts recovered from 83-6 to post 222 thanks to Charlie Tear (58), Josh Taylor (49) and Ben Van Noort (58). Joe White took 4-35 for Cuckfield.

Ollie Graham (58) batted well for Cuckfield but three wickets apiece from Mourne Louw and Ben Lucking helped see Chilts to victory.

Chilts are now just three points behind Haywards Heath now and they face off this Saturday, which is a huge game. Cuckfield travel to St James’s.

Tim Wergen hit a brilliant 143 not out for Chichester Priory Park (228/3) as they beat Burgess Hill (225/7) by seven wickets.

Matthew Bennison also contributed with 56 in the successful run chase.

St Peters (209/7) jumped above Linfield with a three-wicket win over St James’s Montefiore (208 all out).

West Indian international Keon Harding took 5-56 hit an unbeaten 127 from 110 balls as Mayfield (221/4) beat Lindfield (217/8) by six wickets.

Harry Moorat hit 66 for Lindfield in the first innings before Mayfield found themselves 26/3 in the run chase.

But Tristan Killops (65) and Harding then took control to see Mayfield home.

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.