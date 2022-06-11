Sussex Cricket League round-up June 11: Centuries galore in run-filled day as East Grinstead remain unbeaten

Sean Heather hit 147 for Middleton

Nomads batted first and were restricted to 199/8 from 58 overs and it was one man show with the bat as Nathan Poole carried his bat for 118 not out. Will Adkin took 3-15 with the ball.

Harry Finch hit 90 in the reply and he was well supported by Leon Cammish (48) and Tom Haynes (43 not out).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end of the table, Eastbourne 123/5 picked up their first win of the season with a five wicket win over East Sussex rivals Hastings and St Leonards Priory (119 all out).

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith was the star of the show with the ball, taking 6-31. Eastbourne were struggling at 39-5 but Joe Pocklington (47 not out) and Nathan Hover (42 not out) saw them home.

Horsham (168/8) edged home against Brighton and Hove (165 all out) to move up to second in the Premier Division table.

Ben Williams took 4-29 for Horsham. Horsham found themselves in trouble with Will Sheffield taking 6-60 but skipper Nick Oxley (90) and Sam Bell (31 not out) helped see them home.

Bognor (250/1) produced a stunning run chase to beat Three Bridges (246/6). Sachit Patel (52) and Joe Walker (60).

But Bridges’ total wasn’t enough as Mike Harris (116 not out), Ryan Maskell (63) and Taylor Jaycocks (55 not out) saw Bognor to the total with ease.

The only draw of the day was a run-filled game between Middleton (302/3 dec) and Roffey (259/8) and it was the skippers who set the example for both sides.

Middleton captain Sean Heather hit a brilliant 147 while Harry Hovey was dismissed on 99. In replay, Roffey skipper Matt Davies hit 113 and he was supported by Theo Rivers (54) and Rohit Jagota (53).

Ajit Sambhi took 5-118 for Middleton but Roffey held on for the draw.

In Division 2, Cuckfield (143/8) are top after they beat Chichester Priory Park (139 all out) by two wickets.

Josh Hayward took 6-40 for Cuckfield while Nipun Karunanayake hit 47 in the run chase.

Haywards Heath (213/9) are second after a 79-run win over St James’s Montefiore (134 all out).

Jethro Menzies (71) and Ben Matthew (56) top scored for Heath while Thomas Draca took 5-35 for St James.

Toby Pullan (73) was the only batsman to get going for St James’s as Heath’s bowlers shared the wickets between them.

West Chiltington (176/3) cruised to a seven-wicket over Lindfield (172 all out) to go third.

Lindfield struggled to get going with Harry Moorat (52) and skipper James Aggio-Brewe (60) top-scoring. Hugo Gillespie bowled superbly to take 7-53.

Morne Louw showed his class with 86 not out as Chilts reached the total in just 32 overs.

Prasansana Jayamanne hit 120 as Burgess Hill (279/6) drew with Mayfield (252/8). Wajid Shah (53) and Kevin Ramsay (56) also batted well for Hill.

Rob Raymond hit 106 in reply while Joe Maskell bowled well to take 7-98 for Hill.

Division 3 West

Billingshurst (193 all out) lost to Worthing (213/8) by 20 runs

Chippingdale (75/3) beat Broadwater (74 all out) by seven wickets.

Roffey 2nd XI (189 all out) beat Slinfold (98 all out) by 91 runs.

Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching CC (225/7) lost to Ansty CC (240/4) by 15 runs.

Division 3 East

Bexhill (231/8) beat Rye (152 all out) by 79 runs.

Crowhurst Park (182/4) beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI (178/9) by six wickets.

Glynde & Beddingham (153 all out) lost to Buxted Park (168 all out) by 15 runs.

Ifield (236/3) beat Seaford (146 all out) by 90 runs.

Portslade (200 all out) lost to Crawley Eagles (255/7) by 55 runs.

You can read more results for the Sussex Cricket League here.