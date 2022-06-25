Harry Finch hit an unbeaten 114 and Will Adkin 51 as Grinstead posted 250-5 from their 58 overs. In reply, Rohit Jagota hit a superb 118 and Matt Davies 43 as they got home with 5 balls to spare. Bradley Hatchett took 5-80 for EG.

The win meant Roffey closed the gap at the top to just 17 points.

Will O'Donnell made up for lost time as he helped Three Bridges (254/3) beat Hastings (248/9) by seven wickets.

The New Zealander, who was playing his first game of the season due to visa issues, hit 95 as Bridges chased the 249 target set by Hastings. James Russell hit 84 as well.

Earlier, John Morgan hit 107 as he helped Hastings recover from 49-5 to post 248-9.

An unbeaten 106 from Horsham (229/3) skipper Nick Oxley helped his side cruise to a seven wicket win against Eastbourne (226 all out). Elliot Cloy also hit 64 in the run chase.

Earlier Joe Pocklington top scored with 60 for Eastbourne.

Horsham are just one point behind Roffey in third.

Nav Patel took 6-41 and Zayn Khan 3-23 as Preston Nomads (88/1) bowled Brighton out for 85.

Nathan Poole hit 40 not out as Nomads chased down the target in just 11 overs for the loss of one wicket.

In the only draw in the Premier Division saw Middleton post 361/8 against local rivals Bognor (222/7).

Sean Heather (56), Harry Hovey (47), Mahesh Rawat (80 not out), Josh Wood (60 off just 28 balls) and Freddie Burgess (49 off 25 balls) were all in the runs for Middleton as Taylor Jaycocks took 5-75 for Bognor.

In reply Ryan Maskell hit 87 from 79 balls and Joe Ashmore 44 not out as Bognor ended on 222/7 from 52 overs.

Division 2 remains tight with Cuckfield and Haywards both winning and are joint top with 196 points each.

Cuckfield (224 all out) beat St Peters (167 all out) by 57 runs as Nick Patterson took 5-69. Cuckfield posted 224 all out Joe Cambridge top scoring with 67. Waziristan Khan took 5-47 for St Peters.

Marco Lincoln hit 84 in the reply before Patterson bowled Cuckfield to victory with Ben Candfield taking 4-43.

Haywards Heath (214/6) beat local rivals Lindfield (210/9) by four wickets

Burgess Hill (178/3) are keeping the pressure on the top two with a comfortable seven wicket win over Findon (177 all out).

Toby Munt took 3-16 for Hill before Sam Remfry (53), Prasansan Jayamanne (44 not out) and Nathan Cooper (43) saw them home.

Hill are just 11 points behind the top two.

Toby Pullan hit 90 and Michael Murray took 4-62 for St James’s Montefiore (222 all out) as they drew with Chichester Priory Park (210/8).

Corey Perrett took 6-50 and Owen spider hit 58 not out for Chichester.

Rain affected the draw between Mayfield (218/9) and West Chiltington (127/8).

Keen Harding hit 69 for Mayfield while Hugo Gillespie took 4-59 for Chilts. Rob Sharma took 5-25 for Mayfield.

Division 3 West

Ansty (280/5) lost to Broadwater (284/5) by five wickets. Max Barson 100 for Ansty

Chippingdale (225 all out) lost to Worthing (248/6) by 23 runs. Darryl Rebbetts 100 not out for Worthing, Josh Bourne 114 for Chippingdale.

Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (122 all out) lost to Slinfold (125/2) by eight wickets.

Roffey 2nd XI (231 all out) beat Pagham (209 all out) by 22 runs.

Steyning (264/3) lost to Billingshurst (267/8) by two wickets. Lachlan Walsh 118 not for Steyning.

Division 3 East

Bexhill (167 all out) lost to Seaford (237/5) by 70 runs.

Crawley Eagles (132/4) beat Rye (131 all out) by six wickets.

Crowhurst Park (287/3) beat Ifield (286/5) by seven wickets. Jack Groves 119 from 57 balls for Ifield. David Rayment 99 and Demari Benta 101 not out for Crowhurst Park.

Glynde & Beddingham (228/7) beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI (227/9) by three wickets.

Portslade (151 all out) lost to Buxted Park (196 all out) by 45 runs. Dominic Heater 5-30 for Buxted Park.

