Sussex Cricket League round-up: Rattle, Hinley and Jagota shine as East Grinstead and Roffey set pace in Premier Division

Sam Rattle. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Grinstead (205-4) beat Three Bridges (204 all out) by six wickets. Sam Rattle was the star with the ball, taking 4-22 while Conor Golding hit 58 for Bridges.

In reply, Will Adkin (67 not out) and Tom Hinley (98) guided Grinstead home despite Arran Brown’s 4-28.

Rohit Jagota hit 102 as Roffey (267-9) beat Eastbourne (171 all out) by 96 runs. Skipper Matt Davies also contributed with 55. Scott Lenham hit 62 in Eastbourne’s reply.

East Grinstead travel to Horsham this week and Roffey face Three Bridges.

Middleton (175-1) are third after cruising to a nine-wicket win against Hastings and St Leonards Priory (173 all out).

Hastings were struggling at 63-7 thanks to Harry Hovey (4-20) and Ajit Sambhi (3-18) but John Morgan hit 77 not out to give the score some respectability.

In reply, Sean Heather (93 not out) and Hovey (55) saw Middleton home with relative ease.

Horsham (160-2) had a comfortable eight-wicket win over Preston Nomads (157 all out). Will Beer hit 53 in the run chase.

Nick Stobart took 6-36 as Bognor (220-8) beat Brighton and Hove (178 all out) by 42 runs.

Joe Ashmore top scored for Bognor with 52. Stobart helped reduce Brighton to 13-5 before Adam Mates (88) helped them recover but it was not enough.

In Division 2, Haywards Heath (142 all out) went top after a low-scoring win over Findon (127 all out).

St James’s Montefiore (228 all out) are second after a close 11-run win over St Peter’s (217 all out). Skipper Toby Pullan top-scored with 50 for St James’s, while Marco Lincoln took 4-34 for St Peters.

Nimanda Madushanka batted superby for 129 not out in reply but noone stayed with him as St Peter’s fell just short.

West Chiltington (206-6) beat the previously unbeaten Cuckfield (202-9) by four wickets.

Burgess Hill (190-9) just edged home by one-wicket against Chichester Priory Park (187 all out).

Jack Simpson took 4-38 for Hill with the ball before Prasansana Jayamanne (50) and Joe Maskell (40 not out) saw them home with the bat. Andrew Crookham took 4-441 for Chichester.

Rob Sharma continued his good form with 56 as Mayfield (249-9) beat Lindfield (216 all out) by 33 runs. Rob Raymond also batted well with 61.

James Scott hit 58 in the reply but Callum Saker (4-40) helped Mayfield to victory.

Division 3 West

Ansty 60-3 beat Billingshurst 57 all out by seven wickets.

Broadwater 112 all out lost to Pagham 211 all out by 99 runs. Benn Challen 5-22 for Broadwater

Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 243-7 beat Roffey 2nd XI 77-9 by 166 runs.

Slinfold 121 all out lost to Worthing 239-6 by 118 runs. Darryl Rebbetts 109 not out and Shane Felton 5-43 for Worthing.

Steyning 157-6 beat Chippingdale 156 all out by four wickets.

Division 3 East

Buxted Park 277-8 beat Seaford 99 all out by 178 runs.

Crawley Eagles 207 all out lost Ifield 226-9 by 19 runs.

Crowhurst Park 115-8 beat Bexhill 111 all out by two wickets.

Portslade 137 all out lost to Glynde & Beddingham 170 all out by 33 runs.

Rye 276-7 beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI 213 all out by 63 runs. Carl Mumba 78 from 39 balls and James Smeed 5-48 for Rye.

