O’Donnell applied for his visa on April 11 but had to wait for two months before being able to play and help Bridges in their Premier Division campaign.

And the 24-year-old New Zealander had an instant impact hitting 95 from 81 balls with 11 fours and five sixes as his side beating Hastings by seven wickets.

Will O'Donnell. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

And he was just happy to be back playing. O’Donnell told the Crawley Observer: “It was a long wait that’s for sure, applying for the visa on April 11 and not being able to play until June 25. Just feel for the players who still currently await there over due visas.

"It was good to be back out on the park and in the whites with the Bridges boys. Happy as always to be able to contribute to a strong team performance for the club.”

O’Donnell was in England the whole time he was unable to play and thanked members of the club for helping through what was an incredibly testing and difficult time.

He said: “I’ve used the eight-week break in competitive cricket as well as I can. Getting into a good off season strength and conditioning program and staying active at trainings mid week with the club has allowed me to stay up to speed.

“The club have been 100% supportive throughout the long wait. And many thanks have to go to Steve Brown, Dan Alderman, Phil Bryant, Derek Wolfe and Robert Barker, for the consistent support they have given.”

O’Donnell had a successful year for Bridges last season scoring 516 league runs at an average of 86.97 and taking 23 wickets.

He was also instrumental in the club’s run to the quarter-finals of the National Cup.

And now he wants to help Bridges rise up the table before going back to New Zealand to help Auckland have a successful season.

He said: “My ambitions for the remainder of the season are too have an impact on each game and contribute to putting match winning performance in for Three Bridges cricket club. Before heading back to Auckland to defend the Plunket Shield and Forward Trophy titles.”