At Billingshurst’s resplendent ground on Saturday, Horsham sailed through their Daniel Oliver Sussex T20 Cup double header with overseas signing Matthew de Villiers scoring two commanding centuries, completing a hat-trick of tons for Horsham in his first three matches for the club.

In the first match Billingshurst inserted Horsham, only for de Villiers to smash a blistering 105 from 54 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes.

The next highest score was captain Will Beer’s 27. Billi did well to restrict the target to 170, but opener Jack Smith’s 71 – from just 37 deliveries – was the only major contribution, the hosts wilting to a 66-run defeat with 21 balls unused, Bertie Foreman taking 4-18.

Will Beer was in the runs for Horsham CC | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Against Roffey, Horsham were put in again, and, after losing an early wicket, they rocketed ahead with 71 from Beer and an unbeaten 107 from de Villiers, this time featuring 11 fours and 8 sixes from 59 balls.

Set to get 199 at 10 an over, Roffey were soon 19-2. Overseas Aaron Joby made 36 and there were 20s from Toby Munt and Theo Rivers, but wickets fell regularly with the asking rate escalating, Roffey subsiding to 130-8 at the end of their allotment, George Briance finishing with 3-20.

The clean striking of de Villiers and his ball placement was inspirational. He rode his luck with a life or two, but it was highly entertaining, unless you happened to be bowling to him – he also took two wickets and held four catches.

He told the County Times: “Horsham is an amazing club with a great group of youngsters – I’ve had an excellent welcome and the wickets have all been superb for batting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham’s reward for their overwhelming day at Billingshurst is a home tie against Buxted Park on Sunday, June 1.

The Sussex Premier League returns on Saturday, when Horsham visit East Grinstead, and Roffey host Haywards Heath, while holders Preston Nomads go to Middleton, Three Bridges entertain near neighbours Ifield and Cuckfield welcome Bognor.

Fixtures continue every Saturday through to September 6, and, as before, the first five and last four rounds of matches will be on a 50-overs-a-side basis.