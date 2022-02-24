World Test champions New Zealand's visit to Sussex: When it is and when are tickets on sale?

Prices have been confirmed for the four-day tourist match at Hove, which takes place from Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 23.

Those who signed up to Sussex’s mailing list have been sent a link for an exclusive 48-hour priority purchase window and all members will be able to claim one free ticket for the match.

New Zealand visit Hove in May / Picture: Getty

But tickets will go on general sale at 10am tomorrow (Fri 25 Feb).

The match, which comes before New Zealand play a three-match Test series against England in June, will be one of the highlights of Sussex’s summer.

But they also have County Championship, One Day Cup and Vitality last action to look forward to and dates have been announced for when tickets for each competition can be bought – along with seats at the women’s matches planned for Hove this summer.

Vitality Blast T20 tickets are available to those in the priority group from Monday, March 7 and on general sale from Wednesday 9.

For Southern Vipers and England Women’s matches, the priority window opens on Friday, March 11 and general sales start on Tuesday 15.

County Championship & Royal London Cup tickets are on sale from Monday, March 21.