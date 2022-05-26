Worthing and Littlehampton win well in Sussex Cricket League

Worthing made it three wins from three to kick off their league season with a comprehensive win over Slinfold.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Worthing found themselves reeling on 22-3.

Recent Worthing v Broadwater action / Picture: Stephen Goodger

But a stunning partnership worth more than 100 between Darryl Rebbetts and Josh Kirk put the visitors back into contention.

Kirk made a fine half-century, while Rebbetts hit his first 100 of the season in what was an incredible knock.

Rebbetts ended unbeaten on 109, while 16-year-old Harry Merritt-Blann chipped in with an important 29 off 26 balls to help Worthing post 239-6 from their 45 overs.

Portslade and Glynde go toe to toe / Picture: Stephen Goodger

In reply, Slinfold slumped to 12-2 as Rebbetts followed up his century with the opening two wickets.

The hosts struggled to build partnerships and were eventually bowled out for 121, falling some 118 runs short of victory.

Rebbetts finished with three wickets, but it was Shane Felton (5-43) who was the pick of the bowlers.

Speaking after the victory, Worthing captain Harry Dunn said: “It’s great to get the win and continue our perfect start to the season.

“Losing 3 wickets early made me a bit nervous on whether I’d made the right decision to bat first.

“However, Daz (Rebbetts) and Kirky batted brilliantly to steady the ship and a little cameo from Harry was perfect to give us momentum into our bowling.

“A special knock from Darryl, it was a perfectly timed century. Early wickets from Daz once again put us on the front foot and Shane did a great job through the middle overs to finish off the job.

“3 from 3 is a brilliant start and we’re looking forward to a difficult game next Saturday against Steyning who are also currently unbeaten.”

Broadwater v Pagham - Div 3 West

Having won the toss Broadwater inserted Pagham on a damp but good wicket. James Salisbury had both openers caught with the score at 32-2. Smith and Gabb combined to with a 73 run partnership before Smith fell to Benn Challen for 33.

Broadwater then had Pagham 122-5 before a Gabb and Overseas player Dario Cumberbach took the score to 170-5 before Broadwater picked up their last 5 wickets for 41 runs leaving Pagham 211 all out. Benn Challen was the pick of the bowlers with 5-22 from his 9 overs.

For the second week in a row Broadwater were chasing 212 to win. However their reply didn’t start well and were quickly 8-4 with Cumberbach taking the first 3 wickets.

Only overseas player Akhona Mbanga with 38 and Graham Merritt-Blann with 32 not out made any impact with the bat as Broadwater were all out for 112. Cumberbach finishing with 3-12 and Nikki Tabberer 3-13.

Skipper Challen said: "We again worked really hard in the field restricting Pagham to a getable 212 but started our innings poorly and weren’t able to get ourselves back in the game."

Littlehampton v Roffey twos - Div 3 West

Littlehampton won the toss and elected to bat first at The Sportsfield. That decision looked the wrong one as the home side fell to 7-2. Brad James (71) and Mike Askew (46) rebuilt the innings slowly and took the team to 105 before Askew was adjudged LBW. Akshay Goyal (46) then upped the run rate alongside James, and runs were soon flowing. Useful contributions from the middle and lower order meant the home side finished on their 45 overs on 243-7.

Littlehampton got off to the best possible start with the ball when Mac Cox (5-14) removed Roffeys 2’s opener second ball. Goyal (1-18) then took a wicket in his second over. Cox removed three Roffey batsman in four balls with some very good swing bowling which left Roffey 9-5. Tom Barnes (37) offered some resistance but Ryan Budd (2-6) and Olly Hemsley (1-1) finished the job and Roffey 2’s were all out for 77.

Askew said: “This was our first complete performance of the season. Brad batted really well, a lot of us have been getting starts with the bat but no one had gone on past 50 so it was good to see Brad do that.

"He was supported well by myself and Akshay and then Mac and the lower order got us up to a decent score. Mac then bowled really well up top and blew their top order away and it was the best we’ve fielded all season. Hopefully this gives us the confidence now to go on and pick up some more wins."

Portslade v Glynde - Div 3 East

Portslade captain Nick Clark can't help thinking what might have been after a 33 run defeat at home to Glynde & Beddingham CC.

Glynde won the toss and elected to bat. Couple of very good early appeals turned down could of made it a very different run chase.

Clark said: "Thought as a team bowling wise really great effort to pull it back and bowl them out for 170. Batting wise we really let ourselves down as a team. Owen and Steve batted superbly well and just needed someone to stick around with them. Can't help thinking the game was there to be won but this happens and we must look to the next game now."

Southwick v Palmers - Div 7 Central

A somewhat depleted Wickers XI took the field at Buckingham Park to face local rivals Palmers. Skipper Harry Dorgan succeeded in bagging a hat trick of winning tosses and once again elected to field which seemed justified with two early wickets for Gary Mussen.

However, a number of dropped catches saw Palmers edge towards a respectable total of 155, albeit aided by 36 extras! The ever-improving Tom Bell notched another 4 victims, whilst Dorgan snaffled 2 and Martin and youngster Lloyd took one apiece. A steady trickle of wickets meant that Southwick fell short of Palmers score by 20 odd runs although Dorgan maintained his good form with a battling 38 and Dean ’KP’ Ghasemi scrapped to 18.

Captain Dorgan stated that he was pleased to take 10 wickets but felt they let them off the hook with dropped catches and too many extras, it was a fighting batting display, and we did well to give ourselves a chance at the end.