Zimbabwe ace Mumba helps put Glynde out of Sussex T20 Cup

Glynde batted first and reached 175-5, with Charlie Hobden on 58, George Burton-Durham 41 not out and Archie Burrows (22) scoring well.

However Rye passed the target in 17 overs for the loss of just two wickets as Zimbabwe ODI international player Carl Mumba struck 92 not out in 45 balls, with Luke Payton (58 not out) supporting well. Mike Brooks and Louis Baron took a wicket apiece.

Zimbabwe's Carl Mumba is playing for Rye CC / Picture: Getty

Glynde II beat Hailsham II. They reached 267-4 with James Peck scoring a fine 100, while Chris Baker (54), Jani Flind (36) and Zak Barber (22 not out) supported well.

Hailsham II finished 12 runs short on 256-9, with Michael Tutt (53), Nick Dalby-Welsh (43) and Lewis Williams (30) top scoring. Gavin Sutherland (4-29) and David Clark (3-12) shone.

Glynde start their league campaign at Crowhurst Park on Saturday and on Sunday play in the Village Cup at Mayfield.

Meanwhile Lewes St Michaels beat Chailey by 52 runs at the Convent Field on Saturday.

Debutant Shey Nilvarna hit 89 with skipper Pratik Patel (29), Sam Barnett (19) and Brian Field (18) all contributing.

Chailey captain Tom Rutherford took 2-33, Sellers 2-31.

In reply, J Pitchford made 34 before being caught off Mike Pike. Barry South and the other Saints bowlers were on good form and Chailey were bowled out, with Nilvarna (2-13) Field (2-16)and Patel and Craig Taggart also getting in on the act.