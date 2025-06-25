The tournament director of the Lexus Eastbourne Open said the event ‘continues to retain its unique charm and atmosphere’.

Fans at Devonshire Park have been treated to some world class tennis already this week – with some of the biggest names in the game gracing the courts.

This is despite the downgrade of the women’s side of the event, this year, to WTA 250 status. This year's women's champion will receive 250 ranking points instead of 500.

In an exclusive interview with the Eastbourne Herald and Sussex World, tournament director Rebecca James said: "Although the level of the WTA tournament has changed, the ATP side is unchanged.

A seagull flies overhead as Emma Raducanu faces Maya Joint in the Lexus Eastbourne Open round of 16. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think no-one will see any lower standard of facilities around the venue.

"If anything, we're actually continuing to enhance facilities for both spectators and players alike. We're working really closely with Eastbourne Borough Council and other local stakeholders to make sure that the tournament remains as popular as possible with players and fans.

“It continues to retain its unique charm and atmosphere here at Devonshire Park.

"It is a fantastic line-up. We have such a range of different stars, whether it's at the start of the week both of our reigning champions from last year. We've got the reigning Wimbledon women's singles champion here, former Grand Slam champions, as well as a whole host of British stars.

"I’m really delighted with the set-up, how the site looks, our player field and the number of spectators we've got coming through the gates.

"We've had mostly sunny weather as well, so I think the site is looking great, the tennis is fantastic and a lot of people have a big smile on their face.”

James said Wednesday, in particular, had a ‘blockbuster line-up’ – with top four seeds Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jakub Mensik and Ugo Humbert all in action for the first time this week on the men’s side.

The tournament director added: “I really hope the fans are so excited for today's schedule as well and what they've got to see on centre and around the grounds.”

Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková is among the stars in Eastbourne. She has already knocked out two British players in Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage – after saving a total of five match points across the two matches.

The Czech international, who has played in the East Sussex town twice before, said: “To be honest, the hospitality, I feel it's even better than last year, even though it was a bigger tournament.”

British number one Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, is happy to be back in Eastbourne for the second consecutive year.

But she said the wind has been a challenge on the coast.

"I think the players do know that being on the coast, it is a bit windy sometimes,” James added.

"The last couple of days have been very windy and I think, in some instances, it makes for some points to be a bit more interesting to see which player can cope with the conditions better.

"The weather we can't control. As long as it stays dry, that's obviously the ultimate goal to get through all the matches we have this week. Ultimately, focus on what we can control, which is all the facilities we're providing for players around the site. We've got really complimentary comments on so far.”

There was a brief downpour of rain on Tuesday morning which delayed proceedings at Devonshire Park.

“With the breeze in that instance, it helped us,” James added.

“We didn't need to cover the courts because that would have made the courts worse to play on afterwards.

"With the breeze and the light rain, we didn't need to cover the courts. When matches started, one court actually just continued on playing. I don't know whether there was just no rain in that area, but fortunately a small interruption and we got the full schedule done yesterday.”

After a tough, comeback win over Ann Li, of the USA, Raducanu held back tears in her post-match interview on Tuesday afternoon.

Holding back tears, the 22-year-old thanked the Eastbourne crowd for their support.

She later said in her press conference: “It was a really difficult match. When I broke to go 5-3 in the second set, there was like a big roar of support and that was a really nice feeling to have and lifted me up in that moment.”

James was pleased to hear about the impact of the crowd on the tennis stars in difficult moments.

She said: “The crowds in Eastbourne have always been very strong and the players do notice and appreciate that.

"They don't get that week in week out at other tournaments. To have pretty much full stands from the first day of the tournament is a great atmosphere for everybody that's in the grounds, but especially the players themselves.

"For the British players, this is their opportunity to have multiple tournaments where they're playing on home soil. They have that British support. As Emma vocally said yesterday, they do really appreciate it and acknowledge it. It helps them, so it's fantastic to see.”

Follow coverage from the Lexus Eastbourne Open at sussexworld.co.uk and https://www.facebook.com/EastbourneNews.