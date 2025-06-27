Eastbourne Open: Final is set after two exhilarating semi-finals

The women’s final has been set at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, with 20-year-old Alexandra Eala taking on 19-year-old Maya Joint.

In two exhilarating semi-finals on centre court, both players astonished the crowd with some big hitting and world class tennis.

Eala was taken to a third set against fellow qualifier Varvara Gracheva and got an all-important break to set her up to win the match, with emotional scenes following.

Joint, who is looking for her second tour title, looked like she was going to lose the first set, but won 10 of the next 13 games to book her place in the final

Maya Joint of Australia celebrates following victory against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

The winner will be decided tomorrow on centre court.

Eala v Gracheva

Eala took an early advantage, having sandwiched a break of serve in between two tight holds.

Gracheva managed to level the score at 4-4 and had the chance to serve for the set but failed to get over the line.

Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates victory against Varvara Gracheva of France during the Women's Singles Semi-Final match on Day Five of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park on June 27, 2025 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

The Filipino took advantage of Gracheva’s missed opportunity by taking the set two games later against the serve.

At the start of the fifth game, the umpire asked to replay the point due to a seagull flying close to the court, to the amusement of centre court.

The French women did not let that affect her, as she dominated the second set to take it to a decider.

Both players struggled to settle with four consecutive breaks of serve,

Eventually, Eala squeezed herself in front and stayed ahead to reach her first tour final, passionately celebrating with her team.

Joint v Pavlyuchenkova

Despite going down a break early on, Joint levelled the game at 3-3, with both players evenly matched.

The Russian then looked like she had wrapped up the set after making it 5-3, but Joint won the next four games to win it in fine fashion.

The Aussie carried on her impressive streak, having grabbed an early break with some big hitting involved.

Joint had multiple chances to break to make it 5-2, but Pavlyuchenkova fought back and kept it to just one break.

She then went and won the next two games to put her through to her first ever grass court final.