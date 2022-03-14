Action from Horsham FC legend Gary Charman's final game - a 3-2 defeat against Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian Premier. Picture by John Lines/Horsham FC

Goodbye Gazza: 30 pictures from Horsham FC legend Gary Charman's final game

After 24 years, 616 appearances and 169 goals, Horsham FC legend Gary Charman has called time on his career.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:11 am

The winger-turned-defender was handed the captain's armband at the Hornets one last time in his last game on Saturday.

But, in front of a bumper crowd of 926, the hometown hero couldn't end the day on a high as Horsham were beaten 3-2 at home by Isthmian Premier strugglers Brightlingsea Regent.

Quickfire goals from Rob O'Toole and Charlie Hester-Cook put the Hornets 2-0 up inside 15 minutes but Regent rallied.

The Da Rocha brothers, Valter and Carlos, struck twice in three minutes to see the visitors level after 24 minutes.

The Hornets pushed for a winner in the second half but Aaron Blair struck with ten minutes remaining to give Brightlingsea an unlikely win.

Here are a selection of photos from an emotional day courtesy of Horsham FC photographer John Lines.

1.

Action from Horsham FC legend Gary Charman's final game - a 3-2 defeat against Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian Premier

Photo: John Lines/Horsham FC

2.

3.

4.

