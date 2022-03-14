Goodbye Gazza: 30 pictures from Horsham FC legend Gary Charman's final game

The winger-turned-defender was handed the captain's armband at the Hornets one last time in his last game on Saturday.

But, in front of a bumper crowd of 926, the hometown hero couldn't end the day on a high as Horsham were beaten 3-2 at home by Isthmian Premier strugglers Brightlingsea Regent.

Quickfire goals from Rob O'Toole and Charlie Hester-Cook put the Hornets 2-0 up inside 15 minutes but Regent rallied.

The Da Rocha brothers, Valter and Carlos, struck twice in three minutes to see the visitors level after 24 minutes.

The Hornets pushed for a winner in the second half but Aaron Blair struck with ten minutes remaining to give Brightlingsea an unlikely win.

Here are a selection of photos from an emotional day courtesy of Horsham FC photographer John Lines.

READ THIS: Sussex football legend Gary Charman gets a big farewell from Horsham FC and fans.

