Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyCrawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly
Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly

54 fantastic pictures from a goal feast between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2024, 14:11 BST
It was a goal-feast of a friendly as Premier League side Crystal Palace visited Crawley Town on a sunny afternoon at Broadfield Stadium.

The Reds had a sluggish start and found themselves 4-0 down before the break – but recovered and won the second half 3-2 – with the final score 6-3 in the Eagles’ favour.

Read the match report here and see our Reds player ratings here but on this page and the ones linked you can see a great selection of pictures by Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhew.

See this week’s Crawley Observer for coverage and next week’s (August 7) issue for a special Reds season preview eight-page supplement.

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly

1. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pictures by Natalie Mayhew (49).jpg

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyPhoto: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly

2. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pictures by Natalie Mayhew (54).jpg

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyPhoto: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly

3. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pictures by Natalie Mayhew (51).jpg

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyPhoto: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendly

4. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pictures by Natalie Mayhew (55).jpg

Crawley Town v Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyPhoto: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Crystal PalacePremier LeagueEaglesCrawley Observer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.