57 fabulous pictures of celebrations, action and fans as Horsham list the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 9th May 2024, 09:06 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 09:16 BST
Horsham capped a brilliant season by lifting the Sussex Transport Senior Cup – beating Hastings United 3-0 in the showpiece final at Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium.

Reece Myles-Meekums, Shamir Fenelon and Daniel Ajakaiye scored the goals in a dominant win in from of more than 4,500 spectators. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the action and all the celebrations.

SEE ALSO

Horsham are Sussex Transport Senior Cup winners – Hastings United well beaten at the Amex

How Hastings United’s players rated in the Sussex Senior Cup final loss to Horsham

Horsham player ratings: Goalscorer gets 9/10 with plenty of 8/10s as Hornets lift trophy

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations.

1. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations.

2. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations.

3. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations.

4. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings UnitedAmex StadiumBrighton and Hove Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.