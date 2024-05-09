57 fabulous pictures of celebrations, action and fans as Horsham list the Sussex Transport Senior Cup

Reece Myles-Meekums, Shamir Fenelon and Daniel Ajakaiye scored the goals in a dominant win in from of more than 4,500 spectators. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the action and all the celebrations.
1. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup
Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
2. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup
Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
3. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup
Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
4. Horsham beat Hastings United to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup
Horsham lifted the Sussex Transport Senior Cup after beating Hastings United 3-0 at the Amex. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.