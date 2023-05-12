Edit Account-Sign Out
61 great action and celebration photos of Worthing's Sussex Senior Cup final triumph over Bognor Regis Town

Worthing have ended the season with silverware – lifting the Sussex Senior Cup after beating Bognor Regis Town 8-7 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.

By Steve Bone
Published 12th May 2023, 16:52 BST

The Rebels missed one of their nine penalties – Bognor two – as Adam Hinshelwood’s side savoured a winning end to a campaign that also saw them reach the National South play-off semi-finals.

See Mike Gunn’s fabulous gallery from the match and the post-match celebrations on this page and the ones linked.

Read the match report here, check out the player ratings here, and hear and read what Hinshelwood had to say, and what Bognor coach Robbie Blake said after the game. See next week’s Worthing Herald for coverage too!

