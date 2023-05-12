61 great action and celebration photos of Worthing's Sussex Senior Cup final triumph over Bognor Regis Town
Worthing have ended the season with silverware – lifting the Sussex Senior Cup after beating Bognor Regis Town 8-7 on penalties following a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.
The Rebels missed one of their nine penalties – Bognor two – as Adam Hinshelwood’s side savoured a winning end to a campaign that also saw them reach the National South play-off semi-finals.
See Mike Gunn’s fabulous gallery from the match and the post-match celebrations on this page and the ones linked.
