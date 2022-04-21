AFC Uckfield share spoils at Eastbourne Town - Seaford hurt Hailsham

Eastbourne Town 0 AFC Uckfield Town 0

SCFL Premier Division

AFC Uckfield Town earned a creditable but perhaps frustrating draw against ten-man Eastbourne Town in a game of few big chances.

AFC Uckfield in action at Lingfield / Picture: Will Hugall

Both sides came into the game on the back of good results, but Uckfield manager Steve Ives was forced into two changes by unavailability, with Jamie Blackford and Wayne Clarke introduced.

The Oakmen enjoyed the stronger start as Ellis Wright struck over the bar, Blackford forced Chris Winterton into a save and George Cook slalomed through the home defence and fired into the side-netting.

Town fought back, with momentum swinging when Aaron Hopkinson forced Jason Tibble into an impressive tip over the bar with a fierce effort.

AFC Uckfield drew at Eastbourne / Picture: Will Hugall

Soon after, a Leon Greig cross went begging when fired across the box; something which would be repeated when Leke Ademola and Festos Kamara both came close to finishing either side of half-time.

The second half required more excitement, and it didn’t take long to get it.

Just two minutes in, Uckfield broke away with the first real move of the half and found Tyler Pearson free in the Town box.

Pearson was about to round Winterton when taken down by Dan Rogers, with referee Edward Smith showing Rogers a straight red card in addition to pointing to the spot.

Winterton was equal to Pearson’s effort from 12 yards, however, as he palmed away low to his right.

This proved to be Uckfield’s missed opportunity, with Town never truly affording another killer chance in an impressive ten-man performance.

Hopkinson proved a handful with his pace, Ademola was dangerous and the hosts’ defensive efforts were staunch throughout.

Late chances did come the way of Uckfield, but Luke Blewden’s touch let him down when found by a

free-kick and Pearson was unlucky to fire narrowly wide from 15 yards, with the teams eventually sharing the spoils.

WILL HUGALL

Lingfield 1 AFC Uckfield 0

SCFL Premier Division

AFC Uckfield Town missed the chance to finish in 12th place as a solitary Lingfield goal was enough to win their Easter Monday meeting, reports Will Hugall.

It was often a drab affair at The Lair, with the 11am start and a couple of injuries in both side’s ranks making for a disjointed rhythm.

Manager Steve Ives had Nick Parsons and Wayne Clarke added to his injury list, although they did welcome the return of striker Jacob Feasey.

After a start which Lingfield edged, it was Feasey who almost opened the scoring for the Oakmen, leaping to reach Jamie Blackford’s cross and forcing Johnny Thurbin into a crucial tip onto the crossbar.

The hosts immediately struck the only goal.

In the 16th minute, a free-flowing passage of play resulted in Richard Wetton being found free on the left of the six-yard box, and though Wetton struck the post, team-mate Sammy Clements followed in to drill home.

It was tough going after the goal, with neither side producing their best football and only Aaron Jenkins’ low shot across goal threatening things before half-time.

Re-energised, the Oakmen began the second half strongly and were unlucky not to equalise when a corner from the left found Feasey, whose header was cleared off the line.

The hosts regained control, with Jason Tibble forced into great saves by Connolly and Lingers substitute Ryan Lovejoy.

Lingfield could celebrate securing 12th place, while the Oakmen continue to fight for 13th.

WILL HUGALL

Seaford Town 2 Hailsham 1

SCFL division one

Play-off contenders Seaford Town rounded off their home campaign in dramatic style after grabbing a 93rd minute winner against Hailsham at the Crouch.

Having gone behind early against a stubborn side, goals from Alex Saunders and an eventual stoppage time winner from super-sub Callum Connor were enough to seal a memorable comeback for Paul Wise’s men.

The game got off to a nightmare start for the hosts, with Hailsham taking the lead in less than 30 seconds through winger Charlie Honey.

With the Seaford backline having failed to clear their lines, the ball eventually fell to Honey on the right and he lashed an effort past Mike Platt at his near post.

Seaford found an equaliser in the 25th minute through attacking midfielder Alex Saunders. With a floated ball glanced into the path of Simon Piper in behind the Hailsham defence, the winger was able to square the ball to the onrushing Saunders, who was on hand to pick out the bottom corner.

Having slowly stepped up the tempo following the restart, Seaford started to look up the pitch, with Hailsham’s direct approach being nullified under the control of an assured Seaford defence.

The home contingent were convinced they should have been awarded a penalty just after the hour when defender George Maybury looked to be bundled down in the area by keeper Jack Louick.

Hailsham’s best chance to retake the lead came only minutes after the penalty shout, with striker Jake Barker finding himself in possession in the box with Mike Platt out of his goal, yet his subsequent effort was denied by Maybury.

Despite a lack of clear-cut chances for both sides in the battle for the lead, pressure continued to build up.

Finally, up stepped Seaford talisman Callum Connor, who bagged the winner three minutes into stoppage time with a sweeping finish following a scrappy period of play in the final moments. Cue limbs from the home end, with Wise’s side going on to round off their home season with a fantastic win for promotion-chasing Seaford.