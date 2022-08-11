AFC Worthing Youth: Young Worthing footballers help with Lions' collection as a thank you for shirt sponsorship

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys, parents and coaches from AFC Worthing Youth U12 Atoms wore their next season tracksuits, sponsored by Worthing Lions, at the seafront event.

The boys walked along the prom to collect funds for the charity to support its work in our community.

Dan Lawrence, team coach, said: "It's important for the boys to give back to Worthing Lions and our community, a thank you for supporting us.

AFC Worthing Youth U12 Atoms in their new kit, sponsored by Worthing Lions

"It was a great team-building event for us. The boys enjoyed getting involved. Thank you to the public for every penny donated."

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman with one of the team

The boys were also at Worthing Play Day 2022 on Broadwater Green, with the U12 Divas Girls, promoting their teams.