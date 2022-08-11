AFC Worthing Youth: Young Worthing footballers help with Lions' collection as a thank you for shirt sponsorship

The boys, parents and coaches from AFC Worthing Youth U12 Atoms wore their next season tracksuits, sponsored by Worthing Lions, at the seafront event.
The boys walked along the prom to collect funds for the charity to support its work in our community.
Dan Lawrence, team coach, said: "It's important for the boys to give back to Worthing Lions and our community, a thank you for supporting us.
Most Popular
Also in the news: Worthing store gives out free uniforms and helps feed children to prevent holiday hunger
"It was a great team-building event for us. The boys enjoyed getting involved. Thank you to the public for every penny donated."
The boys were also at Worthing Play Day 2022 on Broadwater Green, with the U12 Divas Girls, promoting their teams.
Visit afcworthingyouth.org for more information about the club.