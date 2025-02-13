Agutter delighted as Tonbridge and Torquay games put Worthing at centre of National South title hunt

Four points from six made it another good week for Worthing’s National South promotion ambitions – but it could have been a perfect six.

After Tommy Willard and debut-making Liam Nash scored to earn a 2-1 win at Tonbridge on Saturday, Joe Partington and Nash netted to put the Rebels ahead by the same score at home to Torquay on Tuesday.

But after both sides had a man sent off – Sam Beard seeing red for the Reds – Cody Cooke converted an injury-time spot-kick to make it 2-2.

They go to 16th-placed Slough on Saturday very well placed in the title race.

Worthing players celebrate after Liam Nash's debut goal at Tonbridge - which proved the winner | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Agutter said after the Torquay draw: “It was probably a fair result. We were the better side in the first half.

"It was two very good teams at the top of the league having a good go at each other.

Worthing fans getting behind the team at Tonbridge| Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"Since the festive period we’ve played everyone in the top seven or eight, bar Truro, and we’ve got 30 points from 36 and are second with three games in hand and three points behind. We’re frustrated not to win but content with a point.”

On Saturday Aguttter was delighted with the win at Tonbridge, clinched by a fine finish by new recruit Nash, signed last week from Hornchurch.

The manager said: “It was a massive result. They’ve got a very good home record so to get over the line was huge, and the manner in which we did it was incredibly stressful!

"We showed lots of different sides to our game. First half hour, we were very good and controlled the game, then we got a bit emotional chasing the scoreline.

"But second half we re-set. After we scored they had a rare attack and we didn’t deal well enough with the first or second ball. But the response to that was excellent, the subs were superb, it was another really good day at the office.”