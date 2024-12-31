Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing boss Chris Agutter reflected on their winning end to 2024 and declared: We’re ready for the next set of challenges.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rebels manager was delighted to see his team win 2-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Boxing Day – their second away victory over a side fresh out of the National League Premier this term.

He said it was up there with the win at Boreham Wood in terms of their best results of the season – and added that it showed again his players were often at their best when up against a top side rather than more lowly opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Wheeler celebrates his wonder-goal at Dorking with Joel Colbran | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Glen Rea and Nicky Wheeler – the latter with a wonder-strike – put the Rebels 2-1 up in a fantastic first-half display.

Dorking had Matthew Briggs sent off seconds before the break for pushing Kane Wills into the advertising hoardings behind the goal – the midfielder suffering a badly-cut head – and Worthing were not quite as fluent against ten men, but held on for three vital points.

It left them fifth ahead of the New Year’s Day home clash with Eastbourne Borough.

Agutter said: “To win away to two teams who’ve come down from National Premier is great. We were dominant for much of the first hafl and apart from scoring two, we had a penalty saved and missed a couple of good chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some nerves crept in second half. We’re a young team and they knew this would be a big win if we could get it. We couldn’t go on and get three or four to make it safe and had to defend well at the end. Our effort and endeavour warranted the win.

"I’ve said before that we like games like that – against teams who come at us. And there will be many more like it to come.”

Worthing turn their attentions back to the FA Trophy on Saturday – playing Torquay in the last 32 thanks to Gosport, who beat Worthing in the last round, being thrown out for fielding an ineligible player in a previous tie.

Agutter said: “It’s another great game for the club and we won’t go into it thinking we’ve nothing to lose. We want go further if we can.”